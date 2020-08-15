Optical Fiber Facility: 6 lakh villages to get optical fiber facility, cyber security policy to be implemented soon in the country

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that in the coming 1,000 days (less than three years), all six lakh villages of the country will be connected to the optical fiber network providing fast internet facility. With this, the government will soon bring on the new cyber security policy. In his address to the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, while mentioning the steps being taken towards the creation of new India, the optical fiber which provides fast internet facility to 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in five years The feature has been added. This facility is being extended to another one lakh. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Listen to these 10 Hindi songs full of patriotism, every line will be proud to sew

He said that within the next 1,000 days, the work of laying optical fiber in six lakh villages will be completed. The Prime Minister said that along with this, we also have to be vigilant about cyber security. "We are taking steps to face these threats. We will bring a new cyber security policy. Work is underway to devise a strategy for this. "

Referring to the challenges of Corona virus epidemic, the Prime Minister said that the National Digital Health Mission is also being started in the country. He said that every Indian will be given a health identification number, which will have complete information related to his health. "It will contain complete information about which doctor was treated, what medicine was taken."

He said that due to Digital India, three lakh crore rupees have been transacted during the last one month through UPI Bheem. It has been possible only with technology that millions of crores of rupees have directly reached the Jan Dhan accounts of the poor. Extensive changes have also been made in the agriculture sector.

All the reforms in which new technology has played a big role like One Nation One Ration Card, One Nation One Tax, Jan Dhan Khata, have become the strength of the country today. Reforms like bankruptcy and debt solvency (IBC) were introduced one by one.