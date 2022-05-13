Optimism in Puebla after the draw with América: “We are in a position to make history and advance in the Azteca Stadium”

Maximiliano Araújo (c) of Puebla celebrates today with his teammates after scoring against América, during a match corresponding to matchday 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, at the Cuauhtémoc stadium in the city of Puebla (Mexico). EFE/Hilda Rios



After the draw between America y Puebla for the departure of quarter finals of Grita México Clausura 2022, the sensations are positive for the coach of La Franja Nicholas Lacarmon. During the press conference after the match, the coach assured that his team is in no way at a disadvantage after being overtaken on the scoreboard and that, in fact, the conditions are in place for the return match to achieve a positive result.

The second game of the series will be played on Saturday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium, a territory in which, according to Lacarmón, the team will propose a strategy to make history on its pitch. On the Cuauhtémoc field, the score was equal to one goal per side, the scorers were Fernando Aristeguieta by the locals and Sebastian Caceres by visitors.

“I don’t think we have left the tie in Puebla. On Saturday we are in a position to make history and advance in the Azteca. I believe a lot in my players and in what we are as a team, they know how to play in any kind of conditions. The development of the match was in the conditions that we proposed, but unfortunately we did not close it how we wanted. We leave with positive feelings about what we can do in the Azteca, history, “he said.

First leg quarterfinals of Clausura 2021. Photo: @LigaBBVAMX

However, despite the tie, the advantage leans towards the blue-cream side. The conclusion of the key will be before the fans of América who will play at home, where they were barely defeated three times in the regular season (Atlas, Atlético de San Luis and Pachuca). In addition, the statistics between the squads dictate that Puebla has only been able to win against Coapa on one occasion in the last 13 matches.

On the Americanist side, coach Fernando Ortiz highlighted the intention of each team to emerge victorious and also commented on the situation that left Richard Sánchez y Federico Viñas out of the game due to injury. Regarding the controversial move that caused Viñas to leave the pitch on a stretcher and that could be reviewed by the VAR in the face of a possible penalty, he preferred not to refer to or comment on the work of the whistlers.

“The feeling is that the key remains open. Both teams within 90 minutes proposed to win the match. There were several situations to comment on, regarding the boys who had to go out due to injury because it is part of the game. You have to adapt to the game. The guys who entered did very well.

América rescued the tie in the first leg of the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals. Photo: @ClubAmerica

“The Fede thing… there was a cut. They should have reviewed the play, but I’m calm. The referees and the VAR have to be objective to be able to decide. I will never give an opinion regarding the referee, much less”, said the coach of Argentine origin.

The truth is that America has not passed the quarterfinals for two years (Three tournaments without counting Clausura 2020, which was suspended due to the health situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic). The last time they managed to advance to the round was in the 2019 Apertura when they beat Tigres by an aggregate score of five goals to four. He later reached the final where he lost to the Rayados de Monterrey.

