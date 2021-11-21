Optimize the new PC game with this setup guide

EA and DICE have officially released Battlefield 2042. You know what that means: thousands of PCs around the world shudder in unison as we squeeze out all that their poor graphics cards have to offer. Jokes aside, the truth is that this is one of those games really hard to move, whatever equipment you have. At 3DJuegos PC, we will try to offer you the best possible version in terms of balance between graphics and performance.

But what exactly do we want to get to? The truth is that the maps of BF 2042 are huge and situational —We often fight on foot, inside buildings, aboard a tank or helicopter; and even with adverse atmospheric phenomena. We also find tornadoes, deserts, urban environments, explosions, destruction of buildings in real time, crazy! Taking into account all these things, we think that our action will not exceed the 60 FPS.

We could aim for more, but it is not a realistic aspiration because it is difficult to keep the game above those limits. As far as fidelity is concerned, after experimenting a lot with resolution and scaling techniques such as DLSS, we believe that betting on the image quality It is important. Even more than other sections such as the level of lighting or textures. Those things matter too, of course; But when it comes to choosing, that is where we are forced to trim.

A few observations before starting.

The game includes an option to ray tracing via software, but only affects ambient occlusion. We will talk about it below.

via software, but only affects ambient occlusion. We will talk about it below. If you have an RTX 20/30 card, you can activate the DLSS . There are several settings available, but we are not convinced by any of them.

. There are several settings available, but we are not convinced by any of them. Like all Battlefield games, there is a command console (as well as an .ini file with settings) that we can fiddle with.

Battlefield 2042 system requirements





We can think about this a lot, but we will be honest and direct: unfortunately, whatever you do, Battlefield 2042 is not going to perform quite well. Due to the nature of the game, many inconsistencies at framerate even on high-end hardware. These are the conclusions we reached by playing in a testing equipment Provided by our colleagues at Nvidia that carries an RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition graphics card, an i9 10900K processor at 3.7 GHz and 64 GB of RAM. The driver version is WHQL 496.76.

The game dances too much to offer a proper measurement of frame average vs. 99% but at least we can use applications like MSI Afterburner or GeForce Experience to note that with our suggested settings We hit around 110-120 FPS at 1080p and 64-70 FPS at 2160p. As we say, the realities of the map greatly affect these numbers.

Screen settings





We’ll keep things simple on this tab: go for your monitor’s default settings — you can better control the resolution and FPS rate using Other options described below — though you’ll notice we’ve made the odd decision to go for borderless full-screen mode instead of the normal full-screen. That is because at run the game in DX12, you can ignore the latency problem associated with it. The thing is, you have to enable it manually.

Go to the Users user Documents Battlefield 2042 settings location on your PC and once there, open the PROFSAVE_profile.ini file with notepad. Inside, locate (Ctrl + B) the line “GstRender.Dx12Enabled” and activate it by writing 1 next to it. Modern card users are the ones who benefit the most from all of this.

display mode Borderless full screen display device You monitor screen resolution native refresh rate native

Field of view

A simple notation: In many first-person shooters, the console players they are restricted to about 70 degrees of vision. That can feel a bit claustrophobic, but at least it’s a good starting point to start adjusting. In general, if you have a monitor with 16: 9 format You may be comfortable with at least 90º FOV, but for some it is never enough – don’t be afraid to experiment with these settings.

field of view 90 field of view (3rd person vehicles) 88 field of view (pointing) Activated

Graphics settings





These settings serve purely consumer taste, as they say; although most of them (aberration, graininess, vignetting and distortion) are cinematic effects that have rather little place among the preferences of PC gamers. Even less being a multiplayer online such as these, where some things may feel intrusive or obstruct your vision.

Brightness It depends on the monitor High dynamic range It depends on the monitor motion distortion 0% chromatic aberration disabled film grain disabled vignetting disabled lens distortion disabled

Graphical preset

We get to the heart of the matter! Here are some interesting questions to consider, as well as clarifications and alternatives. For example, did you know that interlace quality actually affects the complexity of the projected textures on some objects? The higher this setting, the more detailed the three-dimensional modeling of objects.





Similarly, you may also be interested to know that the quality of vegetation affects many other things that stick out of the ground, such as stones or garbage. Oh, and the quality of illumination it also encompasses shadows, although it sounds strange. On the other hand, the ambient occlusion it is the most expensive parameter in the template, especially if you turn on ray tracing below.

The latter looks frankly good: it makes shaded areas darker in areas with less light, but it is also particularly expensive. The SSAO effect it is inferior to its more modern alternatives HBAO and HBAO +, but provides a modicum of credibility that ties the geometry to the ground. It is the minimum we ask the game in this regard to keep the FPS counter high.

We have also cut with great regret on lighting, because it consumes a lot of GPU resources, keeping other things that we consider to be key for the game to look good on “high”.

texture quality High texture filtering High lighting quality Media effects quality Media post-processing quality High interlace quality Media ground quality High vegetation quality High antialiasing Temporary (high) ambient occlusion SSAO

Advanced settings





As we have already discussed software-based ray tracing above, here we will take the opportunity to say that the only way we like to control resolution (beyond the native count itself) is DSR. Needless to say DLSS is a much more sophisticated solution and reliable in practically any video game, but in this specific case we found that Nvidia’s AI acts too aggressively causing many images to look blurry. Even in quality mode! And the increase in FPS is not worth it at all.

So we prefer a DSR de 100% It affects the entire screen, but the result is more subtle. It won’t fix frame dances, but it will at least help make the drops less steep. Another interesting aspect is the curious synergy provided by the Nvidia Reflex duo plus the rendering of future frames. The first (do not activate the enhancer) reduces the latency of the game, while the second tries to predict your actions to improve the smoothness in exchange for adding that same response time. Together, they can make the game more stable.