Oral History of Showtime’s 2003 The Reagans

When James Brolin was first approached by producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan to play Ronald Reagan of their 2003 miniseries “The Reagans,” he stated he wasn’t .

“Neil and Craig are previous pals and I instantly stated to them, ‘I assume all people else turned it down,” Brolin remembers. “However they stated, ‘No, we predict you’re the man.’ I wouldn’t even learn it. I assumed me taking part in Reagan was absurd.”

Zadan, who handed away in 2018, and Meron finally satisfied Brolin to learn the primary 20 pages of the script. “It simply tickled me,” Brolin says. “I went, ‘Wow, this isn’t simply saying some strains. There’s one thing extra to this.’”

There actually was. What Brolin nor anybody concerned with the venture may have predicted on the time was the political storm that “The Reagans” would create. The CBS sequence was nonetheless filming Reagan loyalists and GOP pundits attacked the miniseries as liberal propaganda after the New York Instances bought ahold of the script and reported that each Ronald and Nancy had been being portrayed below a really harsh mild.

CBS felt the warmth. Chairman Les Moonves caved and agreed to ship the property to Viacom’s status cabler, Showtime.

As Showtime airs Matt Tyrnauer’s new docu-series “The Reagans” and the nation’s political divide is extra ruptured then it’s ever been in fashionable occasions, Selection takes a glance again on the making of the scripted “Reagans,” the controversy and what Barbra Streisand had – or didn’t have – to do with it.

“The Reagans” date again to a late Nineteen Nineties ABC adaptation of “Fiddler on the Roof” with Victor Garber starring as Tevye and Andrea Martin as Golda. When that venture didn’t get off the bottom, Meron and Zadan instructed ABC they had been additionally growing a miniseries known as “Nancy R,” a four-hour miniseries about Nancy Reagan tailored from Carl Sferrazza Anthony’s guide “First Women: Quantity II.” It was the primary biographical venture Meron and Zadan had been tackling with out the topic’s authorization or cooperation as that they had with earlier TV films about The Seashore Boys, The Three Stooges and lesbian army officer Margaret Cammermeyer.

Co-executive producer Dave Mace: We variety of wished to do to a respectful model of Nancy’s life. That was at all times the intention with that. It was by no means like, “Let’s slam Nancy or the Reagans.”

Meron: “I keep in mind I used to be a quote of the week in Time journal. It was in regards to the announcement of the miniseries and the quote was, “All people’s been speaking in regards to the first feminine president, however we already did, and that was Nancy Reagan.”

However “Nancy R” by no means bought off the bottom. As a substitute, Bella Bajaria, then CBS’s head of films and miniseries, scooped it up for the Eye and expanded its scope to the Reagans’ love story and his two phrases in workplace. The community introduced that it will air throughout essential November sweeps.

Meron: What we wished to do was humanize them. What we wished to current was human portrait of them and never the parable. We didn’t current the parable. Despite the fact that I actually don’t agree with the politics of the Reagans one hundred pc and I used to be by no means a fan of the Reagans, what I’m a fan of is solidity of that relationship. It was one thing to be admired. I did come to respect, Nancy, who was pro-choice, who held the AIDS infants. I did come to respect what she was attempting to do how she was attempting to guard her husband from inside the administration and his cupboard. I’ve no hatred in any respect. The solely factor I hated and nonetheless to today is the administration’s lack of consideration on HIV and AIDS.

Together with Brolin, Judy Davis was solid as Nancy. Simply two years earlier than, Davis received an Emmy for her work as Judy Garland in “Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows.” The four-hour miniseries for ABC was produced by Meron and Zadan and helmed by “The Reagans” director Robert Allan Ackerman. With CBS and Meron and Zadan’s dwelling studio, Sony, signed off on the script, filming started in Montreal after they needed to transfer from Toronto as a result of SARS outbreak.

Meron: We had all the pieces annotated as a result of we knew it needed to be vetted. Every little thing was cleared by lawyer after lawyer. Particularly a film like this, it doesn’t undergo only one set of attorneys.

Brolin: “I’d hear loads from [CBS chairman] Les Moonves. He saved emailing me, “Oh, my god I can’t imagine what a good selection we’re all made right here.” Every single day I’d go to work with a little bit extra confidence as a result of of his confidence in me.

However the political backlash hit the fan in the course of the closing days of filming when the New York Instances printed a narrative on Oct. 3, 2003 with the headline “Grumbling Trickles Down From Reagan Biopic; Some See Peril to Presidential Legacy From TV Film Coming Subsequent Month.” The Instances famous that the script does credit score Reagan as a “gifted politician” and a “ethical man” who ended the Chilly Struggle. However the script apparently didn’t spotlight the nation’s financial restoration and the “creation of wealth” throughout Reagan’s two phrases in workplace administration. Nancy, the story stated, was made out to be a “management addict” who had far more affect over the White Home than anybody may have imagined. She was additionally seen popping capsules and making essential choices primarily based on what her astrologer stated. Michael Reagan, he president’s son with Jane Wyman, instructed the Instances, “Hollywood has been hijacked by the liberal left.”

Meron: When that article got here out, that’s when the shit present began. It was pretty scary to each Craig and myself and to all people concerned to see us attacked on cable information and by proper wing conservative folks. Folks had been arguing backwards and forwards a couple of film that they hadn’t seen but. It was bizarre. We thought there could be some controversy as a result of we alluded to the truth that Nancy was making the choices within the White Home whereas Ronald Reagan’s reminiscence was starting to fail and he or she was assuming an increasing number of energy. We thought that was a considerably controversial place to take. However we additionally felt snug making that call as a result of it was primarily based upon analysis.

On the time, CBS chairman Les Moonves publicly supported the venture, telling the Instances, “This was essential to me, to doc all the pieces and provides a very reasonable level of view.” Reagan loyalists refused to again down. They pointed to Brolin’s marriage to Barbra Streisand as additional proof that the sequence was some type of sinister plan by the Hollywood left to destroy Reagan’s legacy. Critics known as for a boycott, particularly because the president was unable to defend himself as a result of he was within the late levels of Alzheimer’s.

Meron: Craig and I had been requested to go on all of the reveals, however we made the choice to not have interaction as a result of first of all, neither one of us are politicians and second, they’re going to placed on the opposition, who know tips on how to combat and get actual ugly. That’s not what we do. We wished the film to talk for itself. So we simply prevented all of it. After which whether or not or not it was true, we at all times felt our calls had been being monitored. It bought to that place of paranoia.

Ackerman: CBS began interfering with all the pieces. They had been so nervous about all of it. We began getting these unbelievable memos asking for all kinds of cuts and adjustments. I saved preventing to place issues again in, some of which they did and a few of which they didn’t. It bought to the purpose the place I lastly stated, ‘I’m outta right here. I delivered my minimize. I’m not doing one other factor.” Craig took over from there. Craig was nice. He actually fought for all the pieces, however he couldn’t win each battle.

Meron: Once they introduced Barbra into it, they stated that all of us bought collectively and plotted this to get again at Reagan for his lack of motion in the course of the AIDS disaster. We had been like, “What?” Barbara was not concerned in any respect.

Ackerman: Barbra got here to Montreal for about two or three days and he or she frolicked for about two days on the set. She sat with me if the monitor. It was humorous as a result of as quickly as she walked on set, everybody took out their cellphones to name their moms that Barbra Streisand was there. However, no, she had nothing to do with the film.

On Oct. 31, Republican Celebration Chairman Ed Gillespie demanded CBS permit historians to overview “The Reagans” earlier than it aired. If not, he stated, a disclaimer needs to be run with the sequence that claims it’s a piece of fiction. He stated he was upset by what he had heard within the media in regards to the supposed depiction of the couple in addition to the president’s perspective in the direction of the AIDS epidemic. The capturing script included the president saying, “They that dwell in sin shall die in sin,” when Nancy begged him to do extra to combat the AIDS epidemic. Whereas Reagan by no means stated these precise phrases, he reportedly made remarks about HIV and AIDS being a punishment from God. The line didn’t make it into the ultimate minimize.

Meron: We had been all outraged. Bella was preventing the nice combat however there have been powers greater than any of us.

Mace: The stress simply saved getting greater and greater. We thought at one level it will by no means see the sunshine of day, that it will be buried ceaselessly.

Brolin: I used to be getting calls from folks saying, “I’m so sorry what’s taking place” after which different folks would ask me, “What did you do to it?” And I stated, “It was all variety of benign.” I checked out it as if it was a comedy actually.

However then Robert Greenblatt entered the image. The new boss at Showtime requested to check out the sequence, which had been minimize from 4 hours to a three-hour film. On Nov. 3, Showtime introduced it had purchased the rights from its sister community and would air “The Reagans” over two nights later within the month. “Though the mini-series options spectacular manufacturing values and performing performances, and though the producers have sources to confirm every scene within the script,” CBS stated in assertion, “we imagine it doesn’t current a balanced portrayal of the Reagans for CBS and its viewers.” CBS argued {that a} free public community just like the Eye had completely different requirements than the pay-for cable community.

Meron: Bob saved the movie and it was offered just about the best way we wished it to be seen.

Mace: We had been completely happy, however there was some disappointment as a result of we knew not as many individuals had been going to see it. It was going to be considerably lower than viewers on CBS. However we had been additionally relieved that it wasn’t being cancelled altogether.

Nancy by no means spoke publicly about “The Reagans.” There have been rumors she personally known as Sumner Redstone to voice her objections. Others hypothesized that Sumner caved as a result of he wanted help of GOP lawmakers for regulatory issues. “The Reagans” went on to earn seven Emmy nominations, together with finest TV film and lead performing noms for Brolin and Davis. It took dwelling the gold for hairstyling. Brolin and Davis had been additionally nominated for Golden Globes.

Ackerman: I noticed Les on the Globes and we had been each strolling in and he instructed me what a fantastic film he thought I used to be. So I stated, “Then what occurred?” He stated, “There was an excessive amount of stress.” Then I noticed him later at a memorial service and he launched me to his spouse and instructed her I directed “The Reagans.” She stated to me, “Oh my God, that was the very best.” I stated, “Yeah, however he ruined it. He made us minimize half of it out.” Les stated, “I had no selection. I had no selection.” To today, we don’t know the place that stress got here from.