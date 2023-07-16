Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This immensely well-known American comedy-satirical drama tells the story of Piper Chapman, a jail inmate who must adjust to life behind bars and a variety of inmates. There are arguments, blossoming relationships, and new friendships.

The show has great protagonists, a great story, and terrific acting. It is still one of the most cherished series even after seven seasons.

Fans have given Orange Was the New Black a lot of good comments. The seventh season of Orange Is the New Black was confirmed to be the last one. Despite the conclusion, viewers are left to wonder if there will ever be a season 8.

Netflix has picked up season eight of the wildly popular drama Orange has become the New Black. The plot, which is based on Piper Kerman’s experiences in federal prison, has fans enthralled.

Fans have been excitedly waiting to view season eight since its final episode was released on Netflix around July 26, 2019.

The show has an overall of 90 episodes thus far. The first episode of the series aired on July 11, 2013, and the last one on July 26, 2019.

The purpose of Orange Was the New Black was to get you to think, and that’s exactly what it accomplishes. Many of our perceptions about prisoners have been deliberately cultivated. We gaze down at them to a critical sneer as the folks at the bottom feed off of one another.

The typical individual finds it impossible to comprehend how such heinous acts on torture and brutality, as well as ongoing violations of fundamental human rights, may be unreported by international institutions.

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Release Date

Season 8 of the Orange Is the New Black TV series was always going to happen. On July 19th, 2024, it will return at the same hour as July 7th.

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Cast

The eighth season could potentially have a few brand-new characters. Both Taylor Schilling and Danielle Brooks (Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson) will return as Piper Chapman. Together with Michael Harney (Sam Healy), Jackie Cruz (Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales), Adrienne C. Moore as Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes, Laura Gomez as Blanca Flores, actor Yael Stone as Lorna Morello, star Alysia Reiner as Natalie Figueroa, Natasha Lyonne as Nicky Nichols, and Taryn Manning as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett.

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Trailer

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Plot

The prisoners rebelled under the guards, wardens, and management in season 5 as a result of MCC’s inability to manage an inmate’s death at the command of a guard in season 4.

The prisoner passed away as a consequence of a peaceful protest and another officer’s subsequent instigation of an altercation amongst inmates.

In season 6, the riot’s aftermath is seen. Chapman and Vause were two of the convicts condemned to Litchfield Maximum Security.

Most of these inmates are being looked into, charged with crimes, and punished over their involvement in the event.

It also shows how some criminals are able to move on from their time in prison while others are stuck in the system and cannot advance because of flaws and structural issues with US society and its justice system.

A significant portion about the season takes place within a newly established ICE detention facility over imprisoned illegal immigrants, in addition to a defined set of Litchfield Max.

This shows their struggles and inaccessibility with outside assistance, attributing it largely to their complete or extreme disregard over the law.

One of the many highlights of “Orange Is the New Black” is the show’s enormous ensemble cast. The show’s characters are varied in terms of their racial origins, social standing, and level of sophistication.

Through the stories of the characters, racial, sexual, religious, and mental health issues, as well as the faults and inequities of the criminal justice system, are among the topics covered.

Because of the writing’s intelligence, thought-provoking ness, and willingness to tackle hard realities, “Orange Is the New Black” is more than simply a prison drama.