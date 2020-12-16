Orange Studio Boards ‘L’astronaute,’ ‘Madame de Sevigné,’ Chien blanc’

Orange Studio is ready to co-produce and characterize in worldwide markets a trio of bold French films, “L’astronaute,” “Madame de Sevigné” and “Chien blanc.” All three movies will begin taking pictures throughout the first quarter of 2021 and might be co-distributed by Orange Studio in theaters.

“Chien blanc,” to be directed by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, might be headlined by Denis Ménochet and Canadian actress Kacey Rohl (“The Killing”). Produced by Nicole Robert at GO Movies, “Chien blanc” is an adaptation of Romain Gary’s novel. Barbeau-Lavalette purchased the variation rights from Alexandre Diego Gary, the one youngster of Gary and Jean Seberg.

The movie, primarily impressed by Gary’s personal life, unfolds within the U.S. within the aftermath of Martin Luther King’s assassination. Gary and his spouse, Seberg, welcome of their dwelling an deserted canine who seems to have been skilled to assault Black folks. Gary nonetheless refuses to have the canine euthanized, inflicting tensions and a rift between himself and Seberg, an outspoken activist for the Civil Rights motion and the Black Panthers. “Chien blanc” might be distributed by Orange Studio.

“Madame de Sevigné,” set to be directed by Isabelle Brocard, is a seventeenth century-set drama set on the courtroom of French King Louis XIV. It will likely be headlined by a status French forged together with Karin Viard, Ana Girardot and Cédric Kahn.

Michael Gentile (“On the Verge,” “Lolo”), who’s producing “Madame de Sevigné” at The Movie, mentioned the film will depict “how the poisonous love of a mom for her daughter gave start to a number of the most well-known letters of French literature.” “This theme of maternal love appears common and timeless,” added Gentile. “Madame de Sevigné” might be distributed in France by Orange Studio and Advert Vitam.

“L’astronaute,” directed by Nicolas Giraud, will star Giraud and Mathieu Kassovitz (“The Bureau”). The movie is produced by Christophe Rossignon and Philip Boëffard at Nord-Ouest Movies. It will likely be distributed by Orange Studio and Diaphana Distribution. The movie follows the journey of Jim, a passionate engineer who has all the time dreamed of turning into an astronaut, and devotes all his spare time to constructing a rocket, sacrificing his social and love life and placing himself in peril.

“This story of transcendence, pursuit of goals and collective energy is in keeping with the kind of movies we intention to supply at Nord-Ouest: movies which might be significant and have a common humanity,” mentioned Rossignon.

Kristina Zimmermann, the managing director of Orange Studio, mentioned the corporate was happy to be partnering up with “three famend manufacturing firms, Nord-Ouest Movies, The Movie and GO Movies, for these bold tasks, which have an actual potential on the worldwide market.”

“These titles additionally illustrate the variety of our lineup and funding technique. Greater than ever, in a context of turmoil for the entire of the trade, our intention is to work hand in hand with creators and producers each step of the way in which,” mentioned Zimmermann.