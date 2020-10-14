General News

Orange Studio Bows Philippe Lioret’s ’16 Ans’ at MIA Market

October 14, 2020
Orange Studio has boarded Philippe Lioret’s “16 ans,” a coming-of-age love story that lately started taking pictures close to Paris.

The film stars Teïlo Azaïs and Sabrina Levoye as Nora and Leo, two youngsters who reside in the identical city and attend the identical highschool. Regardless of totally different social and spiritual backgrounds and on a regular basis lives, they fall in love at first sight. However their love story is examined to its limits after accusations of theft convey their households into battle.

Headed by trade veteran Kristina Zimmermann, Orange Studio will launch gross sales on the movie (pictured) at the MIA Market in Rome, which kicks off Wednesday.

Filming on “16 ans” started Oct. 6 within the Paris area and can wrap Nov. 23. “16 ans” is produced by Marielle Duigou at Fin Août Productions. Orange Studio is dealing with worldwide markets, whereas Le Pacte is distributing the film in France.

A high-profile French auteur, Lioret’s monitor file consists of films that carried out properly in French theaters and offered overseas, notably “Welcome,” “Don’t Fear, I’m Fantastic” and “A Child.” “Welcome” received two awards at Berlin, together with the Label Europa Cinemas award, and earned 10 Cesar awards.

“16 ans” is among the three films that Orange Studio might be promoting at MIA Market, together with Philippe de Chauveron’s “Serial (Unhealthy) Weddings 3,” the third installment of the smash hit comedy franchise, which is produced by Les Movies du 24; and Clovis Cornillac’s “C’est magnifique,” produced by Cine Nomine. Each “Serial (Unhealthy) Weddings 3” and “C’est magnifique” are a number of the most anticipated French film slated for 2021.

Created in 2007, Orange Studio is the movie division of French telco group Orange.

