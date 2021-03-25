Orange Studio Unveils Still of ‘Astronaute;’ Boards ‘La Scala’

Orange Studio has unveiled a primary nonetheless for “L’astronaute,” a French drama headlined by Nicolas Giraud and Mathieu Kassovitz (“The Bureau”).

The movie is produced by Christophe Rossignon and Philip Boëffard at Nord-Ouest Movies. It is going to be distributed in France by Orange Studio and Diaphana Distribution.

Orange Studio can be representing “L’astronaute” in worldwide markets and kicked off gross sales on the UniFrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in January in addition to this month’s digital EFM.

The movie follows the journey of Jim, a passionate engineer who has all the time dreamed of changing into an astronaut, and devotes all his spare time to constructing a rocket, sacrificing his social and love life and placing himself at risk.

“This story of transcendence, pursuit of desires and collective power is according to the kind of movies we goal to supply at Nord-Ouest: movies which might be significant and have a common humanity,” stated Rossignon in regards to the movie.

Now in publish, “L’astronaute” shot from Jan. 13 to March 5 within the Limousin, the Alps, on the headquarters of ArianeGroup (a three way partnership between Airbus and Safran), amongst different areas in France. “L’astronaute” is co-produced by Orange Studio, Artémis Productions and Frères Zak.

Orange Studio has additionally boarded Bruno Chiche’s “La Scala,” a French movie impressed by Joseph Cesar’s “Footnote” which is being produced by Vendome Movies, whose current credit embody Sian Heder’s Sundance-prizewinning “Coda.”

“La Scala” began taking pictures March 15 with a forged of French stars together with Yvan Attal, Pierre Arditi, Miou Miou, Pascale Arbillot and Caroline Anglade. Filming takes place in Paris and Milan.

Orange Studio and Apollo Movies are co-producing the movie. Orange Studio is dealing with worldwide gross sales on the film, whereas Apollo Movies will distribute in France.