Orange TV puts a price on LaLiga: you can watch DAZN and Disney+ content and if you are a new customer it will be cheaper than before

Orange has announced what the Orange television offer will look like from August 1, with DAZN and Disney + among great novelties at the same time that it announced its quarterly financial results. It must be remembered that after the distribution of the LaLiga rights between Movistar and DAZN, Orange showed its interest and negotiated with both companies.

First, the orange operator reached an agreement with DAZN to include the five DAZN LaLiga matches per day on Orange TV, along with the other DAZN sports content. Some days ago, Orange reached an agreement with Telefónica to broadcast the remaining matches.

We already knew the prices of watching LaLiga on DAZN and the Movistar rates. Yesterday Orange unveiled its price plan for its customers. Orange will offer all football again next season.

Las Rates go into effect August 1, but if you don’t want soccer you can pay less for series and movie plans. It should be remembered that Orange TV reached an agreement with Disney+ a few days ago to integrate its content on the platform.

Rates according to the plan

The Orange rates that it has just presented to be able to watch LaLiga on Orange TV are the following (and we hope you don’t get confused with the names):

Love Football for 100 euros per month : This package includes 500 Mbps fiber, a line with unlimited GB and minutes, a line with 10 GB and calls at 0 cents/min, 90 channels, all football (including Movistar+ LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga and Movistar+ Champions League) .

Love Football 2 for 115 euros per month : 1 Gbps fiber, two lines with unlimited GB and minutes, 90 channels, all football (including Movistar+ LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga and Movistar+ Liga de Campeones), choose Netflix or Disney+ and also Amazon Prime .

Love Fútbol Total 2 for 130 euros per month : 1 Gbps fiber, two lines with unlimited GB and minutes, 90 channels, all football (including Movistar+ LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga and Movistar+ Champions League), Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y DAZN .

Love Fútbol Total 4 for 150 euros per month: 1 Gbps fiber, four lines with unlimited GB and minutes, 90 channels, all football (including Movistar+ LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga and Movistar+ Champions League), Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and DAZN.

Until now, the cheapest package to contract football in Orange cost 95 euros per month, but, as we can see in the previous list, it will rise to 100 euros per month. There is a promotion for new customers with a fee of 85 euros per month for 12 months in the “Love Fútbol” plan.

Those who do not want to watch football but do want to access other Orange TV streaming services have Love Cine and Series 2 for 87 euros per month. It offers the same as “Love Fútbol 2” (115 euros per month) minus football. That is, 1 Gbps fiber, two lines with unlimited GB and minutes, 90 channels already choose Netflix or Disney+ and also Amazon Prime.