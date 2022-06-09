Orbelín Pineda to Chivas: what is known about the possible signing of the Flock

Orbelín Pineda would be willing to leave Celta de Vigo (Photo: Twitter/@RCCelta)

Just a few months before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022the Mexican players began a series of adjustments in their sports career to be considered by Gerardo Tata Martino and have more activity on the court, so the club guadalajara would seek to repatriate Orbelin Pineda to MX League and turn it into one more signing for him Opening 2022.

The Mago Pineda is currently a player of the Royal Celtic Club of Vigo from Spain; however, the lack of minutes in the game area would be putting him in the situation of looking for another option to have activity in the coming months and one of the possibilities that was offered to him was go back to Mexico and be a footballer Chivas.

In recent days, the version circulated that the Guadalajara board would be interested for taking over the services of the one who was champion with Cruz Azul in Clausura 2021 and reaching a loan agreement with the Spanish team. But the rumor became reality until Amaury Vergaraowner of Sacred Flockspoke in an interview with line of 4 of TUDN and aired the team’s interest in signing Orbelín.

Chivas has already approached Orbelín Pineda to bring him to Liga MX for the 2022 Opening (Photo: Twitter/@RCCelta)

Vergara assured that they have already contacted the midfielder and extended him an offer to compete with the rojiblancos for a period of one year on loaneven explained that if the player accepts they could extend his stay in Verde Valle for a longer time – as long as Celta de Vigo negotiates the termination of the contract – and then they would support him to resume his career in the old continent.

Under the narrative of giving him minutes and participation in the matches to attract the attention of the Tata Martino, the owner of the Sacred Flock explained the following:

The “Maguito” Pineda barely managed to accumulate 93 minutes of play in his first season with Celta de Vigo (Photo: Twitter/@RCCelta)

“I can tell you that we are looking for Orbelín Pineda, we already made contact with himwe offered him to come to Chivas for a year. We believe that it is a good time for him to return to his levelthat he can have a level and a game so that he can be selected for the World Cup”.

Although the main offer is with the squad of Richard Chainthe 26-year-old footballer he would exhaust all his chances of signing with a western teamas stated ESPNbecause before returning to Mexican football, I would look for another team in Europe Give you the confidence to participate in more games.

Orbelín Pineda was already in Chivas from 2015 to 2018 (Photo: Instagram/@orbelin7pineda)

And it is that in his first season with Celta de Vigo, the maguito Pineda barely managed to accumulate 93 minutes of playfor which he spent a large part of his first semester on the bench, a fact that meant a disadvantage for him because in addition to losing value in the market, it overshadowed his talent and the chances of being on the final list of those summoned for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Orbelín’s strategy would be to look for some other offer in European football until all alternatives were exhausted, so the last option would be Chivas, because due to the little confidence he has in Eduardo Coudet, coach of Celta de Vigo, Orbelín is forced to move to avoid being on the bench the next tournament.

It should be remembered that the also national team was already in the Guadalajara team, so it would not be the first time that he wears the shirt red and white. In December 2015 arrived in Chivas from the queretaro clubthe transaction was valued at $5.5 million; he was in the Guadalajara squad until 2018 when he came to Blue Cross.

