Orbelín Pineda will play in Greece, will be announced with Matías Almeyda’s AEK Atenas after medical exams

Orbelin Pineda and Matías Almeyda. Photo: bnsports.gr

the future of Orbelin Pineda seems to be defined. After a season to be forgotten with the Celta de Vigo Spanish, the Mexican soccer player will leave the club under the concept of transfer and will join the AEK de Atenas qled by the Argentine Matias Almeyda. This is how player and coach will meet again after just over four years since they coincided in Chivas, in Liga MX.

the greek portal BN Sports reported that the 26-year-old attacking midfielder joined the training of pre-season that the equipment realizes in territory of the Netherlands. According to the medium, maguito will carry out the corresponding medical examinations on Friday morning to later be announced as an official signing ahead of the 2022-23 season of the Superliga.

With this, the Mexican will be able to maintain his professional career in European soccer, which only began in January of the current year when he left Cruz Azul for strengthen the Galician club. Six months later and after little activity in Iberian footballthe player was tempted by Guadalajara to return to Mexico, but finally the operation was not fruitful (various reports indicated that it was Orbelín who did not want to return).

AEK Athens is one of the most historic clubs in Greece, as well as one of the most winners. In her windows, the union has 12 Super League titles, 15 from the Cup, two from the Super Cup and one from the League Cup. Regarding the league championship, the team is the third most successful only behind Olympiakos and Panathinaikos. At a continental level, AEK has had participations in the Champions League and the Europa League, but it has never transpired.

Carlos Mourino, president of Celta de Vigo, accused that the main reason why Pineda leaves the team is because of his intention to have safe minutes of play with his sights set on the next Qatar World Cup 2022, tournament to which he hopes to be summoned with Mexico. Something that would be difficult given what happened during this first semester.

“With Orbelin it happens that He really wants to play to go to the World Cup and is looking for the opportunity to do so with the maximum guarantees. He is trying to go to a team where he can play all the games from here to the World Cup and we support him one hundred percent and in his aspirations”, commented Mouriño.

Pineda left Mexican soccer after having worn the jerseys of three teams: Queretaro, Chivas y Blue Cross. With the Roosters he debuted in a Copa MX match in 2014. His level soon led him to stand out in his club, so in December 2015 he was signed by Guadalajara. Three years later the Machine bought it. With the Celta de Vigo, barely added a little more than 90 minutes game spread over seven games.

In its laurels has six trophies from different championships. With the rojiblanco team he won a Super Cup, a Cup and a League, in that order. With the cement workers he won a Super Cup, a League and a Champion of Champions. He highlights that he was part of the squad that won a title with the Celestes after 23 years in which the institution failed.

With the Mexican National Team, Orbelín has become a recurring element in Gerardo’s calls Tata Martin. Count with one Gold Cup championship in 2019 and a runner-up in the same tournament, but in the 2021 edition. With the tricolor jacket, he exceeds 40 appearances on the field.

