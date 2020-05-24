Orchestra Stuck in ‘Haunted’ German Castle Surrounded by Wolves – Variety

A Bolivian orchestra group has been stranded in a German fort for 73 days after the international locations closed their borders throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The musicians, a few of whom are as younger as 17 years outdated, arrived in Germany for a spring live performance tour simply because the COVID-19 disaster was starting, the BBC stories. Nevertheless, their concert events had been quickly known as off as Germany imposed a social gathering ban, and their flight again to Bolivia was canceled after the nation closed its borders as a coronavirus precaution.

Since then, the group has been staying protected on the Rheinsberg Palace, a 600-year-old fort situated an hour and a half northwest of Berlin.

“Our bus broke down on the motorway. I keep in mind joking that this was unhealthy luck and maybe our concert events could be cancelled. However by no means did I feel it will really occur,” mentioned one member named Carlos.

The traditional property was dwelling to German royalty relationship again to the 1500s, together with Frederick the Nice, who the group jokes is haunting the fort halls.

“All of us joke that Frederick’s ghost is following us and making an attempt to journey us up. I don’t normally consider in such issues however it does really feel as if there are ghosts on the grounds,” mentioned Camed Martela, a 20-year-old member of the orchestra.

The fort grounds and surrounding woodland are additionally dwelling to greater than a dozen packs of wolves. One member, named Tracy Prado, mentioned she noticed three wolves whereas out for a stroll.

“I froze in concern however they had been simply play combating and moved on,” she mentioned.

The close by city of Rheinsberg has been principally welcoming to the musicians, who socially distance themselves and stay on the fort grounds. The group stays at a visitor home on the property, which has a kitchen workers that drops off meals for his or her unplanned company. Individuals have additionally donated garments to the group throughout their longer-than-expected keep.

MaerzMusik, the pageant at which the orchestra was going to carry out, has helped increase funds for the group. Director Berno Odo informed the BBC that the lodging prices are as excessive as $38,400 a month.

A number of the musicians are nonetheless capable of talk with their relations again dwelling, however they are saying their momentary lodging is much from a trip.

“Individuals again dwelling assume we’re in a fairytale land. I’ve had a whole bunch of messages telling me to cease complaining, and that I’m residing like a princess in a German fort,” Carlos mentioned. “We really feel deserted.”

The BBC stories that the Bolivian embassy hopes to get the orchestra on a flight again to the nation in early June.