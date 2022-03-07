ordered from easiest to hardest

March 6, 202221 commentsrecent

On the way to 20 years of history, the God of War saga has left us with a lot of epic battles between Kratos and the gods of Greek and Norse mythology. They are so many and so memorable that every time we talk about them, we get excited. But what about the toughest fights?

Although it is not a saga that is characterized by extreme difficulty unless you bet on the highest level of challenge, God of War does not lack extremely tough combats of those that force you to give your best. And we talk about them in this special! With the release of God of War Ragnarok on PS5 and PlayStation 4, we take a look at the 20 toughest bosses in the God of War series, ranked from easiest to toughest.

Who is your most feared boss? And who did you have the best time with? Feel free to tell us about your experience in the comments.