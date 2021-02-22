Organ Transplant Comedy Drama ‘Dangers and Side Results’ Nabbed by PTI

Image Tree Intl. has picked up the worldwide gross sales rights on comedy drama “Dangers and Side Results,” which follows a lady’s kidney transplant journey that threatens to break-up her friendships and marriage. The gross sales company will launch gross sales on the European Movie Market (March 1-5). Selection has been given unique entry to the trailer.

Austrian helmer Michael Kreihsl wrote and directed the movie, which relies on a play of the identical title by Stefan Vögel. It stars Samuel Finzi (“Chess Story,” “Head Filled with Honey,” “The Captain”) and Inka Friedrich (“God You’re Such a Pr—“), alongside Pia Hierzegger (“The Floor Beneath My Toes,” “Wild Mouse”) and Thomas Mraz (“The Tobacconist”).

Within the movie a routine check-up reveals that Pilates coach Kathrin is affected by kidney illness and wants a transplant. Her husband Arnold is a profitable architect in the course of a big undertaking and is afraid of donating one in every of his kidneys. Götz, a buddy of the couple’s, would bear the operation instantly if it means saving Kathrin’s life – although this causes issues together with his companion Diana. Confronted by problems with life and dying, the fragility of the relationships inside and between the {couples} is laid naked.

Kreihsl’s credit embrace “Charms Incidents” (Charms Zwischenfälle), “Hunters within the Snow” (Heimkehr der Jäger) and “The Miracle Technique” (Die Wunderübung).

“Dangers and Side Results” is produced by Jakob Pochlatko and Dieter Pochlatko for EPO Movie, which is aiming for a neighborhood launch in spring/summer season 2021.

PTI’s EFM lineup additionally consists of “Bulado,” which can premiere internationally on the New York Intl. Youngsters Movie Pageant (March 5-14), Mexican soccer comedy “Domingo,” Danish comedy drama “Persona Non Grata,” and Sönke Wortmann’s “Contra,” which is about for an October launch by Constantin Movie. PTI will present the primary teaser and chosen scenes from “Contra” at EFM.

Different upcoming titles in post-production on PTI’s slate embrace “A Stasi Comedy,” which can be aiming for an autumn launch in Germany with Constantin Movie, in addition to “The Black Sq.,” starring “Toni Erdmann” lead Sandra Hüller, which can be set for an autumn launch.