Organic Media Launches Trio of U.S. Thrillers at FilMart

Steve Chicorel’s Organic Media Group is launching a trio of English-language motion pictures at this week’s Hong Kong FilMart.

Aaron Eckhart (“The Darkish Knight,” “Thank You for Smoking”) and Terrance Howard (“Crash,” “Iron Man”) head the forged of “Afterward,” a drama a few man battling the loss of life of his daughter, for which OMG is dealing with rights gross sales inside Asia.

Directed by Dito Montiel (“Empire State,” “Son of No One”), the fact-based movie sees the daddy set out on a quest for reality and justice towards corruption and small-town politics. Manufacturing begins subsequent month in Louisiana. Lionsgate has the movie for North America. Angel Oak Movies will deal with rights excluding North America and Asia.

OMG can be representing a pair of movies, “Betrayed Inside” and “Escape from Love,” developed for Lifetime Tv in North America and out there theatrically worldwide. Produced and financed by Thriller Movies, OMG and Alianza Movies, the pair might be shot back-to-back in Chicago, with “Betrayed Inside” lensing from subsequent month.

The feminine-driven thriller movie is to be directed by actor, director and producer Elisabeth Rohm, who not too long ago directed “Woman within the Basement” for Lifetime. The various forged contains Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and principal actors Nicky Whelan (“Corridor Move,” “The Wedding ceremony Ringer”) and Chen Tang (“Mulan,” “Warrior”). The story focuses on a bride whose marriage ceremony appears to be unraveled by an unstable sister out of rehab, whereas an unsuspecting member of the bridal occasion is the true perpetrator.

“Escape from Love” begins manufacturing in Might and stars Röhm (“American Hustle,” “Legislation & Order”) and Archie Kao (“CSI,” “Chicago P.D.”). After working and getting married in China, two newlyweds go on their honeymoon again within the U.S. There the girl is kidnapped by her husband’s loopy ex-girlfriend.

OMG has a digital gross sales sales space at FilMart which might be crewed by: co founder Chicorel; VP of Asia distribution Harrison Goldsmith; and Shari Hamrick, OMG’s head of manufacturing and government liable for China markets.