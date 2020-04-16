The US Tennis Affiliation expects to come back to a decision in regards to the U.S. Open in June and could also be planning to supply some $15 million in assist to tennis our our bodies struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Cases reported on Thursday.
Organisers expect U.S. Open decision in June: NY Times
April 16, 2020
1 Min Read
