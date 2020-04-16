General News

Organisers expect U.S. Open decision in June: NY Times

April 16, 2020
1 Min Read

The US Tennis Affiliation expects to come back to a decision in regards to the U.S. Open in June and could also be planning to supply some $15 million in assist to tennis our our bodies struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Cases reported on Thursday.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment