Organization associated with the association said – Modi government should change the agricultural laws

RSS Affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Wants Amendment to Farm Bill Laws: Modi government is under increasing pressure to amend the agricultural laws of the Central Government. A large number of farmers are agitating against these laws. Meanwhile, an organization associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has also said that the Modi government should immediately change these laws. The RSS-affiliated organization Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has suggested some amendments in the law to remove flaws.

The forum insisted that the government has brought these laws with good intentions. According to a resolution passed by SJM, farmers should be guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) and purchase below MSP should be declared illegal. It said that not only the government but also private companies should be stopped from buying at a lower rate than the MSP. SJM co-coordinator Ashwani Mahajan said, "The Swadeshi Jagran Manch seems to think that the purchasing companies can exploit the farmers." Therefore, if the procurement is approved outside the Agricultural Produce Market Committees, the farmers should be guaranteed MSP and the purchase should be declared illegal in less than that. "

