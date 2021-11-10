Organize Your Crypto Portfolio With This Charting Software

There’s no doubt that investing in cryptocurrencies is equal parts stressful and rewarding. And given the market’s extreme volatility and unregulated environment, it’s easy to see why.

This is why it’s important to be on top of everything that’s going down in the market. But to do that, you need access to top-quality information, which is why you need to chart your data.

So the question is…

What is charting?

Basically, charting is the process of presenting data in a graphical format for easy understanding. Investors use charting to predict price trends, compare asset performance, and perform technical analysis.

The most common types of charts used are:

Candlesticks charts. Ideal for tracking buyer sentiment and making short-term price predictions. Candlestick charts monitor opening and closing prices along with the highest and lowest prices of the day.

Ideal for tracking buyer sentiment and making short-term price predictions. Candlestick charts monitor opening and closing prices along with the highest and lowest prices of the day. Bar graphs. Suitable for investors looking to compare the performance of multiple assets on a single chart. For example, an investor looking to match the ROI of Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum can opt to use a bar graph.

Suitable for investors looking to compare the performance of multiple assets on a single chart. For example, an investor looking to match the ROI of Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum can opt to use a bar graph. Line graphs. These charts plot values against time and can be used to track an asset’s performance over time. They help an investor identify market trends and make predictions based on historical data.

Trusted by experienced crypto investors, for years, Cryptowat.ch provides a comprehensive set of features in a single package.

While it’s appearance may seem cluttered at first, Cryptowat.ch is intuitive and easy-to-use. Fun fact: Cryptowat.ch is owned by the exchange giant, Kraken.

The platform offers a variety of indicators for investors to use to track their crypto assets. From liquidity ratios to price changes, even the most demanding analysts will be satisfied by what’s on offer.

As an added plus, Cryptowat.ch allows users to link their exchange accounts directly with its interface. That way, you can manage your assets, chart out performances, and make trades without having to change platforms.

Cryptowat.ch’s basic charting features are free-to-use, with more advanced features available with the “Basic” and “Pro” packages.

Designed by the team behind TradingView, CryptoView is specially designed for crypto investors looking to manage and track their assets.

CryptoView lets users choose from a variety of technical indicators and tools that will help them stay on top of their holdings. Thanks to its simple design and straightforward interface, CryptoView is suitable for both amateurs and experts alike.

Experienced investors will definitely appreciate its multi-charting features that work on multiple displays.

Besides that, the platform also supports external trading platforms while also providing portfolio management services. The service is subscription-based and users will have to pay a monthly fee to use it.

Another offshoot of the TradingView platform is Coinigy; a crypto charting and portfolio management tool.

Like other crypto charting platforms, Coinigy let’s you select from a variety of indicators to create your charts. With support for more than 45 trading platforms, Coinigy let’s users make trades directly on its platform.

That way, you can buy or sell cryptos immediately based on your analysis. One unique feature found on Coinigy is the arbitrage scanner, which monitors and tracks buying/selling prices of cryptos on other platforms. Hence, letting you take advantage of any price differentials.

Unfortunately, Coinigy does not offer free memberships, although you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

When it comes to flexibility, few tools are able to match GoCharting.

If you regularly use Renko charts, then GoCharting may just be the software that you’ve been looking for. Unlike other tools, GoCharting makes Renko charts free-to-use, and features many of the premium features found on TradingView.

However, more advanced investors may find that GoCharting lacks some of the more advanced indicators found on TradingView and Coinigy. But the fact that GoCharting is essentially free-to-use, there’s not much more that we can say.

With its wide assortment of tools, and sophisticated charting tools, Altrady is the software of choice for experienced investors. And thanks to a multitude of technical indicators and analytics, Altrady ensures that you won’t miss out on anything.

Monitor multiple charts simultaneously over different monitors or effortlessly switch between market tabs, the choice is yours.

Closing Thoughts

Crypto charting is an invaluable skill that any investor should add to his/her repertoire. Tezro has a wide range of crypto chart options for you to pick from, so make sure to visit them.

Thanks to the availability of both free and paid software, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t chart your cryptos.