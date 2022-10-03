Organized crime already controls the prices of basic consumer products with extortion and murder: CONCAMIN

Risk of food shortages and rising prices, consequences of insecurity in Mexico: CONCAMIN. PHOTO: GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The insecurity that the country is going through has economic havoc that directly affects both consumers and food producers, according to the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (CONCAMIN). The organization, through its president José Abugaber Andonie, has expressed on several occasions the concern of the industrial sector in the face of violence that negatively alters industrial activities.

During the first week of September, the body issued a statement reiterating its concern about insecurityas well as his conviction and a clear demand to President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and institutions of the three levels of government for effective measures to protect citizens.

In the letter, CONCAMIN referred to various acts of violence such as the theft of supplies and control, of course illegal, in the food distribution chain. He also pointed to marginalized populations with fewer economic resources as the most affected and seven entities as the ones with the highest incidence: State of Mexico, Guerrero, Michoacán, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

Risk of food shortages and rising prices, consequences of insecurity in Mexico: CONCAMIN. Photo: Cuartoscuro

“For the confederate industry and the food industries, it is inadmissible that some States are going through this complicated situation, with which the food security, supply, and food becomes more expensive in those populations.

“This affects to a greater extent those who have the least, including marginalized communities, who are at the mercy of organized crime that controls access to these populations, threatens suppliers of supplies and food, controls prices and supply, leaving without transportation to the supply chain, by stealing, burning or destroying the trucks that supply those regions”, reads the bulletin

CONCAMIN, which was established as an organization for business representation in its various sectors and activities that currently comprises 53 national Chambers, 14 regional Chambers, three generic Chambers and 59 associations, maintained that as consequence of these conditions there are companies that are questioning about maintaining the routes of distribution in zones in which their workers are violated, victims of robberies and burning of their trucks.

The call was to maintain a close relationship with the authorities to find measures that guarantee “social peace, harmony and prosperity for all” and that can be carried out with immediate effect. Although not directly towards the organism that precedes José Abugaber Andonie, the president has dismissed the concern of businessmen.

Cuartoscuro/ Fernando Carranza AFP/ Herika Martinez Cuartoscuro/ Moisés Pablo

“Definitely they are exaggerating our adversaries (…) It is mounted. He is propagandistic. There is no major problem, but yes they want to grab that flag of violence (…) It is evident, and I have no doubt, that our adversaries help in black propaganda,” said López Obrador after an unusual day of violence during the second week of August.

On that occasion, the events that occurred throughout the country were condemned by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex). The first disapproved the aggressions of those who assured, “they appear more and more frequent and serious”, while the second exhorted the Federal “to fulfill its obligation to guarantee physical and patrimonial security”.

KEEP READING:

Mexico will appeal the decision of the federal judge in the US that dismissed a million-dollar lawsuit for arms trafficking

Loret de Mola responded in the morning: “thousands of confidential documents exhibit in everything that AMLO has lied”

Crucifixions, sexual abuse, electric shocks and clandestine centers: the UN revealed the chilling methods of torture of the Maduro dictatorship