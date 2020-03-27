Ori and the Will of the Wisps Review Analog Stick Gaming

“Ori and the Blind Woodland was a tough and stunningly gorgeous Metroidvania platformer, the use of an unlimited array of varied skills to traverse puzzle-like environments, with mild battle to its threatening locals. With this direct sequel, Ori and his friends are once more for an additional journey, complete with a newly carried out battle system and a greater amount of traversal selections at your disposal. Will of the Wisps is a truly inconceivable sequel, even regardless of the technical issues that dangle this sport once more from being an absolute masterpiece.” Jeff Youthful – Analog Stick Gaming