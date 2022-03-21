Ori creators are accused of racism, sexism and creating an oppressive work environment

Moon Studios, responsible for the award-winning Ori and the Will of the Wisps, responds to the accusations.

Both the first game in the series, Ori and the Blind Forest, and the next installment of the beautiful metroidvania, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, have been characterized by being titles as beautiful as sensitive. However, a new report from GamesBeat, compiling various interviews with former and current Moon Studios developers, would describe a very different work atmosphere to the one lived in their games.

In the lengthy article, accusations revolve around the co-founders, Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korolwhich according to the developers would have created an “oppressive” workplace in which they would have been making numerous comments and racist and sexist jokeswhile taking advantage of “open and honest” communication to exercise abuse and harassment towards the workers.

The report collects the testimony of former and current workers of the studyBoth Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol responded officially to the testimonials shared by GamesBeat, where they referred to the prosperity of Moon Studios after these 12 years: “We have grown and learned a lot during all these years. We have had the privilege of working with many excellent people and extremely talented. We are truly grateful and proud of our team, both those who are here today and those who spent time at Moon and moved on to other companies, and are happy to have made a positive difference in their lives.”

“We are not perfect, but we care deeply about our talents and we constantly work to improve. If we have ever made anyone feel uncomfortable or disappointed, we are sorry and will always try to do better, “they shared from Moon Studios. Mahler and Korol have also insisted that do not believe that the experiences shared by GamesBeat interviews be representative of “the 80+ team members at Moon Studios who are thriving and doing great work every day.”

Its co-founders do not believe that the testimonials are representativeIn their response, the co-founders stress how important it is for them to create a studio without geographical boundaries comprised of “talent from around the world.” They have also defended the multiculturalism of their team, with “workers from more than 40 countries and four continents“, appealing to “a flat study structure that allows everyone to speak honestly and directly”.

Mahler and Korol have targeted the inappropriate comments addressed in the report as “jokes between brothers“, appealing to their different cultures. The co-founders have confessed to having made jokes that may have made others feel uncomfortablealthough at all times they have referred to these as “jokes between them and at their expense.”

The testimonies collected by Dean Takahashi for GamesBeat, have been endorsed by Jez Corden, the Windows Central, who has related the distance between Moon Studios and Microsoft for his next game. In December of last year we knew that the new adventure of the study would be published by Private Division, instead of by Microsoft.

According to Windows Central, the reasons would have to do with this work environment, in which the founders of Moon Studios would have resorted to personal attacks and intimidation towards Xbox teams, burning all the bridges. Although Jez Corden himself has also acknowledged having received messages from Moon Studios developers who would have assured that things would have improved in recent years. In the GamesBeat report they also specify that it has not been done no complaint against the study, although there would have been a high turnover of personnel after multiple resignations.

