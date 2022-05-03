Oriana Sabatini revealed her father’s funny pressure on Paulo Dybala to sign at River Plate

Oriana Sabatini confessed that her father asks Paulo Dybala to play for River Plate

The future of Paulo Dybala today is in the air after the CEO of Juventus, Maurizio Arrivabene, publicly acknowledged that after the arrival in January of Dusan Vlahovic they made the decision not to renew the Argentine’s contract. While several of Europe’s top clubs are on the prowl, Oriana Sabatini, partner of the striker, released a phrase that rebounded strongly in the country.

The singer, when consulted by Andy Kusnetzoff in Urbana Play about a possible landing of the Joya al Xeneizeshe was forceful. “Look, before going to Boca, my father burns Troy”laughed the daughter of Ova Sabatini and Catherine Fulop.

“My dad just wants to bring him to River, ha. He speaks it every week”, remarked the young artist, making clear the wish of her family, a fervent supporter of the millionaire group. However, Dybala tends to be ignorant. “I don’t know, he laughs shit,” added the niece of the iconic tennis player Gabriela Sabatini.

Beyond the fact that this phrase made noise on social networks among supporters of the Núñez club, the truth is that Oriana hinted during the interview that the future of the 28-year-old attacker is in the Old continent. After 7 seasons in the Old lady, Paulo won 12 titles: five Serie A, four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups. In total he played 289 games, in which he contributed 114 goals and provided 48 assists.

The Cordovan striker confessed his love for Xeneize

It is worth noting that in the past Dybala publicly confessed his love for Boca Juniors. One of the first times was after an interview on the playing field when he was still defending the Instituto de Córdoba shirt and the next rival of La Gloria in the B Nacional was River Plate.

“You put me in a very big commitment. I tell you because my father was a fan of Boca, and my mother is from River. Obviously football was always transmitted to us by our father. In turn, I have a brother from River and another from Independiente. But I always watched football with my father”, explained the athlete, diplomatically, during a chat with Ibai Llanos.

The next semester will be key for Paulo Dybala, since in addition to choosing his new club, he will seek to raise his level and earn a place on Lionel Scaloni’s list to play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. One of the interested parties is the Interbut it will depend on the money with which the Neroazzurro in the pass market. The striker is also closely followed by Diego Simeone for the Atletico Madrid and the Tottenham of the Premier League (the sports director Fabio Paratici knows him from his time at Juve).

