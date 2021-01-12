Oribe Peralta assured that retiring at Chivas “would be something very special” for his career

Oribe Peralta will be 37 years old this Tuesday and the thoughts of retirement from professional football are already in his head (Photo: Courtesy / Club Guadalajara)

Oribe Peralta he will turn 37 this Tuesday and for his head the thoughts of retirement already haunt of professional football. One of the options to hang the booties would be the Chivas de Guadalajara, something that does not see with bad eyes.

“Yes, definitely. It’s something that goes through my head every day and the external as well because, as I said, I can leave at any time. Being able to retire on this team would be something very special”, He mentioned in an interview with Chivas TV.

The front assured that he feels full after his long career on the courts. Noted that is in good shape to continue competing, but noted that he would have no problem saying goodbye to the ball if necessary.

The forward said that retiring from Chivas “would be something very special” for his career (Photo: Víctor Cruz / AFP)

“I cannot define it any other way. I am full. I have the people I love who are healthy and I can do what I like the most in a very good way. If God says that I have to go now, I would be happy because I met all my challenges and my plans ”, he detailed.

I have always been committed to the team from wherever I am. I want the team to do well

In turn, the Olympic medalist He spoke of his role within the Guadalajara painting. He mentioned that it is one of the pieces that his experience offers to the youngest, something necessary in the Guadalajara squad that has a youthful stamp among its ranks.

“It is a very great satisfaction. I feel like I mark the lives of others. If they keep a little of what I tell them, for me it is absolute profit. I want to inspire many people”, He indicated.

Peralta has become one more Vucetich assistant by advising young soccer players (Photo: Courtesy / Club Guadalajara)

Finally, the multi-champion of Mexican soccer explained that not desperate for lack of minutesBecause you think of the good for the team before your benefit as a player. “I can’t say ‘I hope they do badly to get me in.’ My thoughts are always positive. I do my best when I have to be on the court”, He concluded.

It is worth remembering that in the last tournament Peralta only played 60 minutes of the regular tournament and 186 more in the Liguilla. Also, due to various absences, started this Friday in the 11 headline and, although he did not score, Víctor Manuel Vucetich praised his work on the field.

“Oribe is a man who has been working not now since we arrivedHe finished the tournament very well, he has come in the preseason doing a good job and for that reason, in the absence of Macías, he is responsible there. Has the trade and the experience to be able to endure a tournament start and he did quite well, “said the coach in a conference.

José Juan Macías pointed out a few days ago that the World Cup player is his “sensei” in the Sacred Herd (Photo: Courtesy / Club Guadalajara)

And it is that Peralta has become one more auxiliary of Vucetich when advising young soccer players such as the star Macías. The striker pointed out a few days ago that the World Cup player is his “sensei” in the Sacred Flock.

“Too much (it inspired me). I was here at my house in the living room watching the game with my dad and we watched all of Mexico (London 2012 Olympics). See Oribe Peralta, who right now I have him as my sensei in Chivas, he is my teacher, I love him very much and I appreciate him. Seeing him score those two goals was a very special moment, “he said in an interview with TUDN.

Macías indicated that the experienced forward contributes a lot to the rojiblancos, despite his little participation on the pitch. “Provide advice on the field, keep the dressing room always in harmony, without going crazy in the head because of the defeat or a bad game, “he said.

