Oribe Peralta exploded against Chivas: “They didn’t let me play”

Oribe Peralta condemned the lack of minutes with Chivas despite his willingness to play (Photo: Fernando García Carranza/ Cuartoscuro)

Oribe Peralta He established himself as one of the best strikers in Mexico in recent years. Although he lived tournaments of glory with the Club Santos Laguna and the Eagles of America, in his last stage as a footballer of the Chivas Club Deportivo Guadalajara had a discreet step that led him to retire by not renewing with the Guadalajara. Although his age raised doubts about his performance, the player confessed to having disposition adding minutes on the pitch, although the coaching staff did not let him play.

“It was a thorn that was stuck. She knew it wasn’t going to be the same because of the pace of competition. It wasn’t the same agebut after I was 100 percentwith all the willingness to play and they didn’t let me play. I was always available and there was never an opportunity”declared to the microphones in the middle TUDN.

Con 35 years old, Peralta Morones attracted the spotlight of Mexican soccer by starring in one of the most controversial signings in the history. After having defended the colors of the Águilas del América for five years, the board confirmed his departure from the club to Chivas, the staunch rival of the capital team. The news was questioned, because given the poor performance of his team, the flock’s fans doubted the ability of the Brush due to his age.

The last title raised by Oribe Peralta was with América in the 2018 Opening (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

Although from the start he positioned himself as the experienced player who could contribute to the youngest, his role on the pitch was not what was expected. In his first tournament he barely added 15 appearances, most of them as revulsive. Later for the tournament Guard1anes 2020 His share was reduced to 13 occasions. It wasn’t until the tournament Guard1anes 2021 when it was only required for cinco encounters.

Contrary to the time with the Eagles, where he surpassed the 150-goal mark, the Brush only managed to be present on the scoreboard in Two occasions. Despite his low scoring rate, the native of Torreón, Coahuila, was listed as one of the leaders in the rojiblanca payroll. According to a tabulator allegedly attributed to players’ salaries in 2021, Peralta received MXN 28.6 million a year.

Despite receiving the highest salary in the workforce, Oribe unveiled his discomfort for not playing a leading role with his team on several occasions. Through social networks, some users remembered his time at Club Santos Laguna. Despite belonging to the rojiblanca institution, the gunner was not limited to interacting with fans joking about his possible return.

Oribe Peralta won the gold medal in London 2012 with the Mexican National Team (Photo: Paul Hanna/REUTERS)

One of the most significant comments that Peralta Morones made was when he responded to the invitation of a user who said “Come to Santos, here you retire champion”. Without hesitation, the then Flock striker assured that “I would be the happiest”, although minutes later he deleted the comment from his verified Instagram profile.

Information in development*