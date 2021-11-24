Oribe Peralta stopped being a Chivas player

Oribe Peralta is no longer the player with the most experience in the Sacred Herd (Photo: Víctor Cruz / AFP)

After a controversial campaign and his questioned passing through the Chivas of the Guadalajara Sports Club, the Oribe Peralta’s departure from the team. After weeks of speculation and a shock that could not materialize in the success of the squad, the 2012 London Olympic medalist was the first player sacrificed in the era of Marcelo Michel Leaño, in preparation for the 2022 Clausura tournament in Liga MX.

The news was released on the afternoon of this Tuesday, November 23 through the verified account in Twitter of the rojiblanco team. “We wish you the best on your path and in everything you decide to undertake. Thank you, Oribe Peralta! “, were the words with which they dismissed the player who wrote most of his glories with the Santos Laguna Club, as well as with the Eagles of America.

Similarly, in a statement posted on the club’s official website, the board assured that in Chivas “There are only words of thanks for the historic striker of our country “. They highlighted the positive influence it had on the younger players who made up the squad throughout the two and a half years that they wore the historic jersey. They also did not rule out the possibility of his return in the future.

Oribe Peralta only scored one goal in the 33 Liga MX games he played (Photo: Twitter @oribepm)

“He has been an example for many, thanks to his extensive career and his daily work, which was spread to the new rojiblancas generations who had the opportunity to share training sessions, concentrations, trips and games with the Brush (…) Oribe is in a process of defining their next professional challenges ”, the document reads.

In the days prior to the confirmation of the news, the information about Chivas and the former national team had been vast. According to the newspaper Record, the good relationship he had with the youngest of the staff made it creditor to the offer of a contract as manager of the team. However, the 37-year-old forward refused, due to his I wish to continue playing as a professional.

In this way, Oribe’s history with the team had an end marked by more sorrows than glories. Throughout the six seasons that he wore the Chivas jersey, he only scored one goal, by way of the penalty against Atlético de San Luis, in the 33 Liga MX matches who disputed. Similarly, sHis ability translated into a higher goal in the MX Cup.

The Chivas appreciated Oribe’s passage that lasted two and a half years in the institution (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

Upon learning of his departure, the controversial sports journalist David Faitelson assured on his social networks that “Oribe Peralta’s, with all due respect, must be the worst hiring in the history of Chivas”. And it is that, according to a tabulator where supposedly the salary that each of the players of the first team receives was shown, the native of Torreón, Coahuila, he was the most graceful. According to the unofficial document, he was entitled to a MXN 28.5 million monthly salary, despite their little participation.

Throughout his time as a striker for the second most winning team in Mexican soccer, Peralta was the subject of criticism for various controversies who starred on and off the pitch. One of the most memorable episodes was the friendly dialogue he established with some América players at the end of a match, where they even exchanged shirts. In addition, on several occasions he showed his desire for return with the lagoons.

While there is still no certain decision about its immediate future, speculation points to a possible return with the team where it was unveiled. However, the possibility would be evaluated once Guillermo Almada’s pupils conclude their participation in the Grita México Apertura 2021 league.

