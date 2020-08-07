Original Captain Marvel Director Breaks Silence On Nia DaCosta Helming The Sequel

Depart a Remark
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth power within the movie trade, and is consistently rising with new installments. Whereas we’re presently occupying the interim interval between phases, all eyes are on what the MCU will deliver to the desk with Section 4 and 5. Lots of the newer heroes to the shared universe shall be getting sequels, together with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Candyman director/author Nia DaCosta shall be helming Captain Marvel 2, and now unique director Ryan Fleck has damaged his silence on the information.
The first Captain Marvel was directed and written by filmmaker duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. The blockbuster launched Carol Danvers to audiences earlier than she finally appeared in Avengers: Endgame, revealing a brand new sort of origin story. Nia DaCosta will proceed with the sequel that is presently anticipated to reach someday in 2022. And now Fleck has responded to this alteration in management on social media, posting:
Nicely, that is actually an incredible outlook. It appears Ryan Fleck is simply as excited as most of the people to see what Nia DaCosta will do with Carol Danvers within the Captain Marvel sequel. And though Fleck and his collaborator Anna Boden helped introduce the character to the MCU, there is not any laborious emotions concerning the passing of the torch.
Ryan Fleck responded to Nia DaCosta’s newly introduced gig serving to Captain Marvel 2 over on his private Twitter. The sequel touchdown a director is a significant step ahead in the direction of its finally arrival in theaters, and Captain Marvel’s extremely anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What’s extra, the excitement round DaCosta’s expertise has been steadily constructing.
Nia DaCosta is a author and director who first acquired essential approval for the 2019 crime thriller Little Woods. All eyes are on what she’s bringing to the desk with the upcoming Candyman sequel, which was co-written and produced by Jordan Peele. Candyman‘s first trailers have already captured the eye of moviegoers, paired with the reward she’s already acquired from Peele and firm. And after she brings that terrifying villain again to theaters, DaCosta will make her comedian e book debut with Captain Marvel 2.
Over the previous few years, we have seen plenty of horror administrators simply transition into the world of superheroes. Horror legend James Wan’s imaginative and prescient helped make Aquaman an unlikely success, with DC wanting ahead with a sequel and spinoff. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg began with initiatives Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, and IT Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti’s subsequent undertaking is the Flashpoint film.
The first Captain Marvel film was a prequel set within the 1990’s, so Nia DaCosta’s sequel has the potential to deliver the character again to the current, or proceed filling within the gaps of Carol Danver’s timeline the MCU. There are many years the place the character’s location is an entire mystery– presumably as she continued combating the The Supreme Intelligence and forces of Kree.
