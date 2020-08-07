Original Captain Marvel Director Breaks Silence On Nia DaCosta Helming The Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth power within the movie trade, and is consistently rising with new installments. Whereas we’re presently occupying the interim interval between phases, all eyes are on what the MCU will deliver to the desk with Section 4 and 5. Lots of the newer heroes to the shared universe shall be getting sequels, together with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Candyman director/author Nia DaCosta shall be helming Captain Marvel 2, and now unique director Ryan Fleck has damaged his silence on the information.