Original High School Musical cast reunite for Disney Family Singalong

The unique cast of Disney’s High School Musical are reuniting for a star-studded tv occasion.

Disney Family Singalong will see cast members from numerous Disney movies and TV reveals come collectively to present renditions of iconic songs from their properties.

Included within the lineup are Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel from the hit Disney Channel movies, whereas Zac Efron may even seem in a video message.

They’ll be performing one of the crucial well-known songs from the collection, which has a very related title for our present instances: We’re All in This Collectively.

Different highlights confirmed for the occasion are Christina Aguilera singing Can You Really feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King, Donny Osmond performing I’ll Make A Man Out of You from Mulan, and Josh Groban singing Toy Story’s You’ve Acquired a Buddy in Me.

Within the US, the particular is airing on ABC at 8pm EST, however worldwide followers will be capable to tune in as nicely when its made obtainable on YouTube and social media.

