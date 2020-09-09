Original Mulan actress Ming-Na Wen cameos in live action movie – when she pops up

Warning: Mulan 2020 spoilers to comply with

When Disney followers had been watching the brand new Mulan remake there was one explicit character than leapt out – Ming-Na Wen, the unique actress.

The actress voiced the animated Mulan in 1998, but in addition seems in the live-action movie launched on Disney+, merely beneath the title ‘Esteemed Visitor’ as Mulan is introduced to the Emperor.

Now Ming-Na has defined how the cameo took place.

Talking to the New York Instances Ming-Na mentioned: “It began with the followers tweeting about it, saying, ‘It’s important to be part of it!’ I requested my supervisor and my agent if that may be a chance as a result of I assumed that may be sort of enjoyable.



“Then I met with the producer Jason Reed and he liked the thought, however at the moment I used to be doing Brokers of SHIELD, so scheduling-wise, it was sort of a logistical nightmare as a result of Mulan was capturing in New Zealand.

“That they had written a scene for me to be part of, however the schedule simply didn’t work out.”

The unique concept was for her to play the “potential mother-in-law” in the matchmaker scene, however due to climate issues Ming-Na was wanted on the Marvel sequence for a month.

She added: “The producers of Brokers of SHIELD simply threw up their palms, ‘We will’t lose you for a month!’ I completely understood and I’m at all times very Zen about these things.”

She discovered a manner across the problem although together with director Niki Caro: “I mentioned, ‘Look, if it was meant to be, it was meant to be. All of us tried, and it’s too dangerous. So we kind of let it go, after which Jason and Niki got here up with this nice concept the place as a substitute of capturing a complete scene, I’d simply make a cameo on the very finish to announce Mulan to the emperor.”

To identify Ming-Na in the Mulan 2020 remake simply be sure to don’t look away as Mulan walks in to fulfill the Emperor – she’s the lady strolling forward of her, which is oddly poetic.

