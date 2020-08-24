Original Suicide Squad Director Throws Support Behind James Gunn Following DC Fandome Footage

Whereas the Suicide Squad film was a monetary success, which led to a fast inexperienced mild for the sequel, that film took fairly a while to truly come collectively. Whereas we now have few confirmed particulars, it is clear that the unique movie had a tough time within the transition from idea to display, main, reportedly, to a number of totally different edits for the film. David Ayer himself has been a bit extra forthcoming in current months that the film we acquired on display was not his unique idea, resulting in many calling for an Ayer Lower of Squad in a lot the identical means Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now set to turn out to be a actuality.