Orlene will become a Hurricane and will make landfall: this will be its trajectory and meteorological effects

The National Water Commission (With water) reported that until 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time on September 29, the center of the tormenta tropical The organs was located approximately 455 km southwest of Manzanillo, Colimaand 470 km south-southwest of Playa Pérula, Jalisco.

It is estimated that it will maintain maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h on Friday, gusts of 110 km/h and west-northwest shift a 7 km/h.

Likewise, the agency warned that its cloud bands will reinforce the conditions for showers and heavy rain with wind gusts of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in the states of Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero and Michoacán.

Because it is anticipated that during Friday it intensifies to a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scaleit is important for the inhabitants, mainly from the coast and neighboring states, to take into account the passage of Meteorological phenomenon.

As mentioned above, its displacement is towards the west-northwest at 7 km/h, according to the latest updated data from Conagua, this means that this Friday it will still be a tropical storm, but on Saturday the first of October it will have intensified at Category 1 hurricane.

It will upgrade to a category 2 hurricane on Sunday, October 2when it is in parallel with the adjoining area of ​​the state of Jalisco and Nayarit. At that time it is estimated to have winds of 154 to 177 km / h.

Posteriorly, On Monday, October 3, it will downgrade to a tropical storm. and prepare to go ashore.

The fourth of October will make landfall between the municipalities of Angostura and Culiacán to continue its trajectory towards Durango and Chihuahua, although with less intensity. It will be a tropical storm on land, ceasing to have effects on October 5.

During a conference, the head of the SMN explained that, on his tour, The organs will leave heavy rains in Sinaloa, Durango, Nayarit and Jaliscoas well as very heavy rains in Baja California Sur, Colima and Michoacán. Additionally, strong winds and high waves are forecast for the coasts of Sinaloa, Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima.

In total, he pointed out, from September 29 to October 4they are estimated accumulated rain from 250 to 300 mm in Sinaloa, from 150 to 200 mm in Nayarit, from 150 to 200 mm in Durango, from 150 to 200 mm in Jalisco and Colima, as well as from 50 to 75 mm in Baja California Sur.

The SEMAR stated that for the next 24 hours it is expected 5 to 8 foot swell off the coast of Jalisco, Colima, the entrance to the Gulf of California, and the Revillagigedo Islands, as well as from 8 to 12 feet over the Central Pacific.

In addition to this, SEMAR announced that, although the ports are open, the meteorological conditions are monitored, to determine the measures of closure necessary, starting tomorrow. Meanwhile, he recommended that maritime navigation be aware of the forecasts and warnings from official sources, such as SEMAR, the CNPC, Conagua and the SMN.

“The rainfall generated by this system could increase the level of rivers and streams, and cause overflows and floods in areas of the aforementioned states, for which the population and maritime navigation are urged to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological Service ( SMN), of the National Water Commission (Conagua), and follow the instructions of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities”, concluded the Conagua warning.

