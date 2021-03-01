Orogen, The Exchange Create NEXT Productions, Reveal Slate

Finance agency Orogen Leisure is partnering with gross sales company The Exchange to create a stand-alone growth and film manufacturing firm Subsequent Prods., which has a slate of initiatives in growth.

The partnership, which may have a three-year time period, will develop at the very least 15 movie initiatives. It will likely be headed by Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange.

Among the many initiatives in growth are “The Impartial,” with a screenplay by Evan Parter (Amazon’s untitled Chris Pine Watergate challenge), and to be directed by Amy Rice (“By the Folks: The Election of Barack Obama”). It’s being produced with Nameless Content material and Park Photos.

Additionally on the slate is “Center Man,” being written by Peter Steinfeld (“21,” “Analyze That,” “Be Cool”), and produced with Crimson Hour, Votiv Movies and Needle’s Eye Prods.

One other challenge is “Stooges,” by Quinn Beswick, Josh Margolin, Benjamin Smolen and Nikolai Von Keller. The movie, described as a “reimagination” of the twentieth Century Fox’s “The Three Stooges,” is being produced with C3 Leisure.

Additionally in growth is “Lone,” by Gary Whitta (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”). It’s being produced with Stewart Corridor, Devin Cutler and American Movies.

“The market is now about getting in early and helping gifted folks to pursue their imaginative and prescient, however on the identical time shaping the method on the outset to design the appropriate financing and manufacturing modeling for every distinctive challenge,” mentioned Blair Ward, president and CEO of Orogen Leisure.

He added: “The Exchange and Orogen are an excellent match; collectively we’ll make strategic selections, present recommendation and perception on the best way to advance initiatives to yield one of the best monetary outcomes and artistic profit to all events concerned.”

“We’re very excited to companion with Orogen to increase our manufacturing objectives and pursue scripts and/or IP with world market attraction,” mentioned Brian O’Shea, The Exchange CEO. “Combining our gross sales and financing experience with Blair’s funding functionality will make us a most well-liked cease for premier scriptwriters, IP homeowners and initiatives that want our financing and gross sales experience.”

Ward has greater than 20 years of experience in monetary evaluation, valuation, capital elevating, structuring and negotiations, and has spent his profession advising each non-public and public shoppers on technique, mergers and acquisitions in addition to fairness and debt capital markets.

Previous to Orogen, Ward was managing director, funding banking, on the Nationwide Financial institution of Canada. He and his investor group have been government producers on “Wheelman” and “El Chicano,” working with Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo of WarParty Movies.