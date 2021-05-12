Orphan Black: The Next Chapter Season 2 Podcast Premiere Date

The Clone Club is coming back for another round: Tatiana Maslany will return as narrator of Season 2 of “Orphan Black: The Next Chapter,” the scripted podcast set after the events in the TV show from audio entertainment company Realm.

In addition, Maslany, who won an acting Emmy for “Orphan Black,” will executive produce and star in an all-new original Realm dark comedy called “Power Trip.”

“Orphan Black: The Next Chapter” Season 2 will premiere Oct. 29, 2021, Maslany announced at Realm’s virtual fan event Tuesday. And because “no clone is never alone,” Maslany revealed that she will joined on the show by original television series cast members Jordan Gavaris (Felix Dawkins) and Evelyne Brochu (Delphine Cormier).

Realm also announced new horror podcasts coming from John Carpenter and Sandy King Carpenter, alongside other titles on its upcoming slate of shows, and detailed Realm Plus — a new Apple Podcasts subscription coming later this month. Founded in 2015, the company recently changed its name from Serial Box to Realm.

Season 2 of “Orphan Black: The Next Chapter” picks up where Season 1 left off — with the Clone Club dealing with the ramifications of being outed to the world. It’s written by Malka Older, Madeline Ashby, Mishell Baker, Heli Kennedy, E.C. Myers and Lindsay Smith.

“Power Trip,” set to premiere this fall, is described as an irreverent dark comedy in which Maslany plays a screwed-up woman indulging in dark magic tries not to screw herself over. Its written by Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, Sarah Smith and Becca Mix.

Meanwhile, John Carpenter and Sandy King Carpenter revealed their first three shows with Realm: “Roanoke Falls” (October 2021), in which a woman investigates a string of murders in the second Roanoke settlement, leading her to a serial killer from the original voyage who waits in the woods; “Angel to Some” (winter 2022), following a chronically ill Catholic student who calls on a guardian angel to protect her — but the angel who shows up instead wants her dead; and “Furnace” (winter 2022), about a former tech darling who rebuilds a dilapidated town using large-scale 3D printers to create a utopia called “The Furnace” only to discover the printed structures are made of an AI biotech that wants to kill the city’s residents.

Realm Plus, which launches on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions at the end of May, will cost $2.99/month. Subscribers will be able to listen to shows ad-free, receive early access to episodes and get exclusive bonus content. The first three titles available on the premium offering are sci-fi drama “The Vela,” horror-comedy “Low Life,” and “The Shadow Files of Morgan Knox” following a Latina private detective in 1930s Manhattan.

Other shows coming to Realm include:

“If I Go Missing, The Witches Did It” (summer 2021): Witchy twist on the missing-girl trope written by Pia Wilson (“Genius: Aretha”). When a Black writer goes missing in the Hudson Valley, a white podcast host with a savior complex takes up the cause of finding her — and collides with a coven of influencers she suspects are responsible.

“Fault Lines” (summer 2021): When the Big One hits, members of an Asian-American family become stranded in different parts of the city. The three siblings must navigate more than just the dangerous physical reality: old resentments, new hurts, and deep-seated family secrets come to the surface. Written by Jennifer Li Shotz and Brian Murphy.

“Elixir” (summer 2021): A prohibition-inspired fantasy in which magic is imbibed through elixirs, which have recently been forbidden by the gentry in the seaside city of Locq. Written by Ellen Goodlett (Memory Lane, Rule & Rise).

“Nemo” (Sept. 29, 2021): An Indian prince and scientific genius becomes the enemy of empires in this reimagining of the legendary submarine captain from Jules Verne’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.” Written by Samit Basu, Mimi Mondal, Shiv Ramdas, and Achala Upendran.

Realm shows are available for free anywhere podcasts can be found through ad-supported distribution. Original Realm shows are also available through the Realm Unlimited subscription ($3.99/month), on Realm.fm and in the Realm apps.