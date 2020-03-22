General News

Orphaned koala thriving with help from zookeepers

March 22, 2020
1 Min Read




2 minutes in the past
Leisure

Depart a remark

An orphaned koala is being cared for throughout the clock on the San Diego Zoo, despite the zoo being closed to most of the people due to the coronavirus outbreak. (March 20)



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment