Orsini put an end to his long negative streak, scored a great goal for Boca and even Battaglia let off steam

* Orsini’s goal against Colón

Wore eight games with Boca, more than six months of drought and he even said that he was “Pissed by an elephant” after a series of injuries that were combined with the negative streak. The goal of Nicolas Orsini it was delayed, but when it appeared it was a true pearl and fundamental in the 1-0 victory against Colón for the 13th round of the Professional League.

The play began with a clearance from the area of ​​the Sabalero that Boca took. The combined of Sebastián Battaglia calmly worked the ball. He shook it from side to side, stepped back, and resumed the action. Total, there were eleven touches over more than 30 seconds who counted on him crucial contribution of Aaron Molinas in three quarters to change the rhythm and the precise qualification of Cristian Pavón.

Orsini appeared on the right side of the area at full speed, his partner left the ball clear and the ex Lanús crossed the auction to be able to shout –With fury, of course– his first goal with the jacket Xeneize. The forward of 27 years today added his eighth presentation with Boca (four as a starter) and was able to celebrate for the first time at this club. He was not the only one who got the desire: the coach Sebastián Battaglia He also made a shout to the sky as a gesture of thanks that his attacker put an end to the negative streak.

Is that Orsini had scored for the last time on March 1 of this year with the Lanús jersey in a 3-2 defeat against Unión de Santa Fe as a visitor. More than six months he had to wait to feel that sensation again. The Xeneize the bought 50% of his token at Garnet at $ 1,750,000 and made him a contract until June 2024 in the middle of this year.

However, the injuries impaired his performance (it was reported at the time that he had a “slow-onset post-traumatic synovitis”) and after qualifying in the Copa Argentina against Patronato, he was released before the cameras: “I’m pissed by an elephant. Since I arrived in Boca everything was uphill, the injury … I had a chance, I was close. I do not care not to convert. The situations are there, the goal is going to come ”. And at 66 minutes before him Sabalero finally arrived.

With nine minutes remaining in regular time, Battaglia chose to remove him from the court to give air to the attack and included the youthful Luis Vázquez in his place. Nothing made Orsini happy anymore.

“I am happy for the team, we had a great game, and satisfied because my goal was opened and I was able to score my first goal. I don’t know if I lacked confidence. You have situations and being a forward, being 9, it is important to be there at the right time. Sometimes you define with the ankle and it enters; Sometimes you define well and the goalkeeper stops you. Today the play went well“, He analyzed before the cameras of TNTSports.

“Mol received, he played first for Pavón, he left her there and I was able to define crossed. I suffered a little because it hit the stick, but I took off the mufa a little. Hopefully now the arch stays open and can continue adding minutes. It is important that the team add confidence, that we get to know each other game by game. We have been adding several points, we hope not to decline. We have a super important game now ”, he sentenced for next Sunday’s Superclásico.

“It is a complicated position. When they all come in, you’re up there and when they don’t come in it’s kind of complicated. I enjoy scoring a goal, I like it, I need it and thank God today it happened. But always emphasize that the important thing is to add by three, this is not a game of individualities. I’m happy with the team’s performance, ”he explained about the streaks he can carry in that position.

