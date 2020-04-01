Orville Peck, Fader Fort, X Ambassadors, Brett Young Lead Music Live-Streams

Orville Peck will take to 3 totally different social media platforms tonight to speak with followers, carry out music — together with a brand new track that drops tomorrow — and name some particular mates. It goes down at 9 p.m. ET/6 PT on Twitch, Instagram and YouTube.
That leads as we speak’s listings for live-stream music performances, but when it’s a marathon you’re within the temper for, Fader Fort has nine-hour blowouts scheduled for each as we speak and tomorrow, and the performances will stay on their website for 24 hours after they conclude.
Different internet live shows to search for embrace acclaimed nation upstarts Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes performing collectively below the CMT Subsequent Ladies of Nation Banner, plus X Ambassadors frontman Sam Nelson Harris, Josh Ritter and Jordan Davis,
Verify our every day listings for the times to come back (adopted a listing of archived live-streams from latest days):
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
Orville Peck
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(through his Instagram, YouTube, Twitch)
watch right here
“Fader Fort”: Jim James, the Head and the Warmth, Deer Tick, Jaden Smith, ?uestlove, Tune-Yards, Moses Sumney, Sigrid, Vic Mensa, Kesha, Finneas, DJ Shadow, Noah Cyrus
10 a.m.-7 p.m. PT on Tuesday/Wednesday; every broadcast will stay on-line for 24 hours
(through Fader web site; 40+ acts marathon, day-long broadcast to boost cash for charities serving to these hardest by pandemic)
watch right here
Sam Nelson Harris of X Ambassadors
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(through their Instagram Dwell, a part of International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” collection)
https://www.instagram.com/xambassadors/
Brett Young
8:01 p.m. ET, 5:01 PT
(through Levi’s Instagram)
watch right here
Caylee Hammack with Tenille Townes
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(through Hammack’s Fb)
click on right here
Josh Ritter
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
watch HERE
Jordan Davis
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through his Instagram Dwell; additionally Wednesday at similar time)
Melissa Etheridge
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(every single day until April 7, through Fb)
click on right here
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
“Fader Fort”: Jim James, the Head and the Warmth, Deer Tick, Jaden Smith, ?uestlove, Tune-Yards, Moses Sumney, Sigrid, Vic Mensa, Kesha, Finneas, DJ Shadow, Noah Cyrus
10 a.m.-7 p.m. PT on Tuesday/Wednesday; every broadcast will stay on-line for 24 hours
(through Fader web site; 40+ acts marathon, day-long broadcast to boost cash for charities serving to these hardest by pandemic)
watch right here
Jason Mraz
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(through YouTube)
click on right here
Ravyn Lenae
8:01 p.m. ET, 5:01 PT
(through Levi’s Instagram Dwell)
click on right here
“Shut In & Sing”: Amythyst Kiah, Andrew Combs, Candi Carpenter, Simi Stone
Three p.m. ET, midday ET
(through StageIt, 2 hours)
entry right here
Jordan Davis
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through his Instagram Dwell)
Melissa Etheridge
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(every single day until April 7, through Fb)
click on right here
New Hope Membership
10:59 a.m. ET, 7:59 a.m. PT
(through their Instagram and YouTube)
click on right here
Scotty McCreery
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(through Fb)
click on right here
Diplo: The Thomas Wesley Present
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(through YouTube)
click on right here
Lily Moore
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
click on right here
Airborne Poisonous Occasion
12:45 p.m. ET, 9:45 a.m. PT
(through Fb)
click on right here
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
Sigrid and ?uestlove
8:01 p.m. ET, 5:01 PT
(through Levi’s Instagram Dwell)
click on right here
Good Charlotte
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
click on right here
“Shut In & Sing”: Emily Saliers, Glen Phillips, Ben Arthur, Be Steadwill
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(through StageIt, 2 hours)
entry right here
Scotty McCreery
8:20 p.m. ET, 5:20 PT
(through Fb)
https://www.fb.com/thebig999coyotecountry/
Melissa Etheridge
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(every single day until April 7, through Fb)
click on right here
Ben Gibbard
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(through YouTube, each Thursday)
click on right here
Lila Drew
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
click on right here
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
Burna Boy and Kiana Lede
8:01 p.m. ET, 5:01 PT
(through Levi’s Instagram Dwell)
click on right here
Melissa Etheridge
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(every single day until April 7, through Fb)
click on right here
Hozier
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(through Instagram)
click on right here
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
Ben Folds
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(through Fb)
click on right here
Baylee Littrell
Four p.m.
(through his Fb, Instagram, Twitter)
Give up Hill
1:30 P.M. ET, 10:30 PT
(through Fb and Instagram)
right here or right here
Melissa Etheridge
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(every single day until April 7, through Fb)
click on right here
Michael McDermott
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
through Stage It
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived reveals):
Orville Peck 3/23 right here
Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video right here)
Image This 3/23 (video right here)
Bastille 3/22 (video right here)
Miguel 3/22 (video right here)
Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video right here)
Hozier 3/20 (video right here)
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video right here)
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video right here)
Steve Aoki 3/20 (video right here)
Niall Horan 3/19 (video right here)
Widespread 3/19 (video right here)
Charlie Puth 3/18 (video right here)
John Legend 3/17 (video right here)
Chris Martin 3/16 (video right here)
Volbeat watch right here
Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with visitors Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Actual, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click on right here
