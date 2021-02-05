Osaka Asian Festival To Open With ‘Preserve Rolling’ Ann Hui Documentary

Subsequent month’s Osaka Asian Movie Festival will open with a screening of documentary function “Preserve Rolling.” The competition, which runs in entrance of reside audiences March 5-14, 2021, will shut with the world premiere of Ishii Yuya’s “The Asian Angel.”

“Preserve Rolling” is a touching portrait of the lengthy, up and down profession of Ann Hui, the Hong Kong movie maker who was this 12 months awarded an honorary Golden Lion on the Venice movie competition. Hui, who has persistently labored with out the backing of a giant studio, and has usually made idiosyncratic movies about on a regular basis nobodies, was born to a Japanese mom and a Chinese language father, educated within the U.Ok., earlier than establishing herself as a fore-runner of the ‘Hong Kong New Wave.’

“Hui herself (is) an effervescent presence (within the movie) who delivers humorous and sincere appears to be like at her background, profession, and personal life as she takes in all of her inventive and business highs in addition to the crushing lows and private sacrifices she has skilled as a part of her unwavering dedication to cinema,” the Osaka program crew stated in an announcement.

Directed by Man Lim-chung, who has labored often with Hui, the movie had its world premiere because the opening movie of the Hong Kong Worldwide Movie Festival in October final 12 months. Its screening at Osaka shall be its Japanese debut.

“The Asian Angel” is a drama a few small group of Japanese and Korean individuals struggling to make sense of their tough lives in Seoul, Korea. Filming in Seoul befell in February and March final 12 months, shortly earlier than the coronavirus made film manufacturing harder.

The movie stars Ikematsu Sosuke, veteran Japanese actor Odagiri Joe and Korea’s Moon Choi, Kim Min-jae, and Kim Yae-eun.

Ishii has been a prolific screenwriter, director and editor, who sprung to native success with 2013 movie “The Nice Passage” which earned him the very best director prize on the Japanese Academy Awards. His repute rose additional with “The Tokyo Evening Sky Is All the time the Densest Shade of Blue” for which he earned the very best director prize on the 2018 Asian Movie Awards.

The Osaka Asian Movie Festival will announce its full line-up subsequent week.