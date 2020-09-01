Osama bin Laden breed of dogs will be deployed under the security of Delhi Metro, these are the characteristics

new Delhi: A dog of the agile Belgian Malinois species of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be deployed for the first time under the security of the Delhi Metro, considered to be the lifeline of Sh’s capital Delhi, from 7 September. This will be the first time when Belgian Malinois species dogs will be deployed for the first time in an establishment in the country’s capital. The CIF deployed in the security of Metro is going to deploy this dog to prevent terrorist attack and blast attack. Also Read – These 20 pairs of special trains will run for the candidates of JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar from September 2

The Belgian Malinois breed dog was also used in the Osama operation in Pakistan.

Polo is a dog of the same race who played a very important role in the operation launched by US security forces in Pakistan to eliminate Osama bin Laden. Osama bin Laden was identified during the operation by the Belgian Malinois species dog "Cairo". After this, Osama bin Laden was killed by the American Seal Commandos.

'Polo' gets his first posting: Dog of breed that helped eliminate Osama bin Laden to guard Delhi metro from next week

The Belgian Malinois species dog has been named Polo. It will play an important role in Delhi Metro and passengers safety. The CISF K9 team is all set to return to safety duty in the metro, as the government has allowed the running of metro trains in the fourth phase of Unlock 4 after lock-in. The CISF has 61 dogs, which will be deployed at various locations in the Delhi Metro. They will work in different shifts of four hours. But Polo will be deployed at select stations of Delhi Metro. The handler of these dogs, M. Marisalvam, told the news agency ANI about their characteristics: –

– Polo is completely different from others in intensity, attack efficiency and sniffing abilities.

– This is the only dog ​​capable of three tasks, sniffing, attacking and protecting.

– Whereas, other breeds such as German Shepherd and Labrador can perform only one task.

– CIF has one handler per dog, but there are two handlers for a special dog like Polo.

– It can walk about 40 km, while other dogs can walk only 4-7 km