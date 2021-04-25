Oscar Ballot 2021: Predict the Academy Award Winners

After much delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards are nearly here, and the world will soon know who is taking home the ceremony’s top prizes.

But, who are you rooting for this year? Make your choices known — and compare them to your friends’ — with your own Oscars ballot, brought to you by Variety. Just download the ballot here on your computer or mobile device, or print it out to look like a true expert.

“Nomadland” and Netflix are predicted to be the big winners of the night. At this point, “Nomadland” is considered a shoe-in for best picture, racking up the honor from all of the most important awards shows this season. But, it’s possible that Netflix’s “Trial of the Chicago 7” could sneak its way into nabbing the top honor. “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao is also expected to take home the best director award.

The acting race, however, is looking to be more up in the air, with all of the five nominees for best actress sharing apparently even chances. But, experts are predicting that Frances McDormand, star of “Nomadland,” will end up with the gold statue — though Viola Davis’ performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” could easily steal it from her. As for actor, the race was previously thought to be locked in for the late Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey,” but could result in an upset for Anthony Hopkins’ performance in “The Father.” Only time will tell.

The Academy Awards air on April 25 at 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Download your 2021 Oscar ballot here