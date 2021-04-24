Oscar Cocktails: What Top-Shelf Spirits Will the Stars Be Drinking?

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pop the champagne and take a shot anytime someone thanks their agent in an acceptance speech!

Welcome to drinking at the Oscars. Here, Variety gives you a look at what you’ll find behind the bar at the 93rd Academy Awards and how you can enjoy the same drink as your favorite stars while watching the big show from the comfort of your own home.

Champagne

Courtesy of TotalWine.com

For the seventh year, Piper-Heidsieck is the official bubbly of the Academy Awards. The French champagne house’s history with Hollywood dates back to 1933 when a bottle of Piper appeared in Laurel and Hardy’s debut film “Sons of the Desert” in 1933. This year, the stars will receive a magnum featuring Piper-Heidsieck’s signature Cuvée Brut. The bottle actually lights up with a press of a button at the base of the bubbly.





Piper-Heidsieck Brut



$44.99





Buy It

Wine

Courtesy of Wine.com

The Francis Ford Coppola Winery teams up with the Academy for the fifth year. For 2021, the winery has created two limited edition gold bottles featuring a Chardonnay at $69 and a Cabernet Sauvignon for $79, both reserve 2019 vintages from Sonoma County. You can also try Gia Red Bend for $29, a red wine from Francis’ director daughter Gia Coppola. And if you’re feeling spendy, you can get all the wines together in the Coppola Awards Season Collection.





Coppola Awards Season Collection



$199.99





Buy It

Tequila

Courtesy of Reserve Bar

If you’re looking for something stronger than wine of champagne, try the Cara-jito, created for Tequila Don Julio by Mica Rousseau of Mexico City. And provided is the Oscar cocktail they’ve prepared for guests that you can make at home!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Tequila Don Julio 1942

1/2 Spanish liqueur

1 shot espresso

1/3 oz. natural syrup

2 dashes chocolate bitters

Coffee bean shavings for garnish

Preparation:

1. Combine Tequila Don Julio 1942, Spanish liqueur, espresso, natural syrup, and chocolate bitters into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well.

2. Strain contents into a coupe glass rimmed with coffee bean shavings.





Don Julio



$199





Buy It