Óscar de la Hoya attacked Eddy Reynoso again for defeating Canelo Álvarez

On the eve of the fight for the light heavyweight championship endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WBA) between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Ramirez, Oscar de la hoya recalled the episode between the Russian and Saul Alvarez. In this regard, although he considered that the defeat will not greatly influence the career of the man from Guadalajara, he did consider that his Staying in Eddy Reynoso’s corner will be detrimental to his career.

During a joint press conference between the Left handed Ramírez and the monarch of the WBA in the 175 pounds, the president of the promoting company Golden Boy took the opportunity to highlight the level and catalog Canelo as the face of Mexican boxing today. However, the former boxer recommended the undisputed 168-pound champion abandon the son of Chepo Reynoso to change your strategy.

“What Canelo has to do is adjust, adjust his plan of attack, his workouts. Maybe the focus, maybe change the style of it. Think about grabbing another trainer. The defeat will not affect Caneloa defeat doesn’t knock you down, it doesn’t take you away, it doesn’t take you off the throne. Canelo remains Canelo y It’s still the face of the sport.”declared before the media.

Few have been the boxers who have not changed their corner throughout their professional career. An example from recent years is Juan Manuel Marquezwho over 21 years did not leave the Romanza Gym of Nacho Beristain. His loyalty has resulted in multiple world championships and a record of 56 wins, seven losses and one draw, success that Canelo has sought from the hand of Eddy Reynoso.

The relationship between Álvarez and the Reynoso family has its origins in 2004, a year before he decided to venture into the professional field. After receiving lessons from his brother Rigoberto The Spanish Álvarez, Saúl joined the new gym to polish his qualities and increase his level of competition.

Though José Chepo Reynoso was the one who directed Canelo In his final stage as an amateur, the one who took charge of his career and preparation was Eddy. After having registered as a coach before the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE) as a coach, he was in charge of supporting the man from Guadalajara in his debut match against Abraham González on October 29, 2005.

The duo has enjoyed success and achieved historic achievements such as being the first couple to grace the cover of the magazine The Ringas well as being decorated simultaneously as the best boxer and coach of the year in the period 2021. However, along the way they have also gone through moments of apparent disagreement such as the controversial relationship they had with the company Golden Boy by Oscar de la Hoya.

In the year 2018, Canelo Alvarez, DAZN y Golden Boy Promotions They agreed to the most lucrative contract in the history of the sport. In exchange of $385 millionthe man from Guadalajara would have to file 11 fights. The deal fulfilled its clauses in the Mexican’s brawls against Rocky Fielding, Daniel Jacobs and Segey Kovalev. However, after these commitments he lost validity and the boxer sought the dissolution of the contract.

In his demand, according to the medium ESPNSaúl Álvarez alleged the decision-making of DAZN y Golden Boy behind their backs. However, the company in charge of broadcasting the fights also pointed to Óscar de la Hoya’s company for having ensured full knowledge of the Guadalajara without existing. In this sense, the promoter provoked discontent and termination who, until that moment, had been his best client.

Since the breakup, Álvarez and Reynoso’s relationship with De la Hoya has been strained. Nevertheless, the promoter has insisted on reviling the trajectory of the coach from Jalisco and, even, has shown his desire to return to work with Canelo in the sports field.

