Óscar de la Hoya pointed out who can avenge Canelo after the defeat against Bivol

Óscar de la Hoya assured that Zurdo Ramírez can avenge Canelo Álvarez’s defeat against Dmitry Bivol (Photos: Instagram/@zurdoramirez-Getty Images)

The defeat of Saul Alvarez ante Dmitry Bivol shocked a sector of the Mexican boxing fans. Therefore, along with the possibility of a rematch of Canelo against the champion of the World Boxing Association (WITH), Oscar de la hoya has begun to mention the name of the boxer who could avenge the defeat of Guadalajara. Is about Gilberto Ramirezwho recently became a mandatory challenger for the belt of the 175 pounds.

“We should know very soon, but Left handed vs Bivol is probably one of the most anticipated fights today, along with a few others because Bivol beat Canelo easily, no problem. Now Left handed can avenge all his Mexican fans”, told the media at an event organized by the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Gilberto Left handed Ramírez is originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, and recently finalized his candidacy to fight for the title endorsed by the WBA at 175 pounds. It was the night of May 14 when he got into the ring against the German boxer Dominic Boesel and won by way of knockout when the brawl was just about to reach the fourth episode. The victory made him the character against whom Dmitry Bivol must make a defense plus.

Gilberto Ramírez is the official challenger for the 175-pound title endorsed by the WBA (Photo: Instagram / daznboxing)

The 30-year-old boxer has been active as a professional since 2009 and already knows what it’s like to own a crown. Between September 2010 and November 2012 he remained as junior champion of the World Boxing Council (CMB) at middleweight, although in 2014 he jumped to 168 pounds.

Before Canelo will dominate the weight supermedianothe Left handed became champion of the category, endorsed by the World Boxing Organization (OMB). In that way, extended his reign from April 9, 2016 to December 14, 2018when he made his fifth successful defense, as well as the last fight before entering the 175 pounds.

Although he has directed his career away from the spotlight, his professional record places him as one of the best mexicans of the moment. Along the 44 fights has tipped 30 knockouts without knowing defeat. With the argument, ESPN places it as the third best exponent of its category, while the prestigious publication The Ring He gave up the fourth rung of the semi-complete.

Zurdo Ramírez maintains an undefeated record of 44 fights (Photo: Twitter/@camilo_zamora)

On the other hand, the Left handed It has wide recognition among connoisseurs of Mexican boxing. Even, Ignacio Beristáin, who has trained more than 28 world champion boxers in the country, assured that he can dethrone a Canelo Álvarez as the best Aztec fighter of the moment.

“There is a light heavyweight that I think can beat Canelo Calmly, it’s the Left handed Ramirez. He is an excellent fighter. He doesn’t give him a chance because they don’t give him a chance. He has no one to intervene for him to give him a chance,” Nacho Beristáin told Infobae Mexico.

According to promoter Bob Arum, the other 175-pound champions, i.e. Artur Beterbiev y Joe Smith Jr., they have no plans to unify the titles against Dmitry Bivol. In this sense, given the lack of certainty in the future of the winner of Canelo Alvarez, the brawl against him Left handed Ramirez for the WBA world championship dispute could appear in the short or medium term.

