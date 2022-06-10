Óscar de la Hoya revealed why Ryan García “is going to be bigger than Canelo Álvarez”

Canelo Álvarez and Ryan García came to train in the same gym under the orders of Eddy Reynoso (Photo: Instagram/@kingryan)

Ryan Garcíaa Mexican-American lightweight boxer, has starred in one of the most media despite only having 23 years. His controversial comments on social networks have made him a participant in multiple conflicts with Saúl Álvarez and Eddy Reynoso, although he came to share the ring with them. Nonetheless, Oscar de la hoyaits current promoter, considered that all these elements could turn it into a boxer with more media success than the Canelo.

“When I was promoting Canelo since his first fight here in the United States against a Larry Mosley, Canelo Álvarez had no social network, no popularity. It had no presence in the United States. So imagine a Ryan García who has a lot of presence, winning a world championship. It’s going to be a phenomenon, it’s going to be bigger than Canelo Álvarez”declared in an interview with journalist David Faitelson.

And it is that, after the break that García had with the members of the Canelo Team, the presence of the King in social networks has had a considerable advance. In addition to his good performance in the ring, which has left him with an undefeated record of 22 fights and 18 victories by way of knockouthis comments against his former teammates have been supported by Saúl Álvarez’s detractors.

Óscar de la Hoya assured that Ryan García could become better than Saúl Álvarez (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The competition for the best performance in the strings has also moved to social networks. For example in Twitterthe 23-year-old boxer has approximately 101,500 followers, while Canelo It has a platform of 2 million. The picture looks more even in Instagramwell García is behind Guadalajara with a difference of 4.5 million users.

In that sense, the Garcia’s presence on social media It could be a differentiating factor to reach the same level of popularity as Álvarez. It is worth mentioning that in 2011, when Canelo claimed his first super welterweight world crown at the age of 20, social networks did not have the same capacity for influence as they do today.

On the contrary, at 23 years of age, King He could be on his way to obtaining his first belt in light weight and pave the way to consolidate a successful career with good acceptance among fans. Although it would be an important step in his career, De la Hoya affirmed that his represented You will need to be careful about your career path.

“I think Ryan Garcia, staying focused and on boxing, you can be successful. Sky is the limit (the sky is the limit), ”she declared.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight on September 17, 2022 (Photo: Instagram/canelo)

One of the traits that has characterized the career of the undisputed 168-pound champion is the discipline. Despite the titles he has won, as well as the economic gains that have positioned him among the elite of the sport worldwide, the man from Guadalajara has remained firm and with a certain step in its trajectory. Even, Charles Aguilar highlighted this trait as the key factor for shine more than Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“The one who seemed to have no talent did something. If something did very well Canelo it was discipline and perseverance. Gym, eating, sleeping and that, the truth, has to be recognized. Boxistically he is at one of his best levels (…) The one we had, the one we said can, never could. He won the father figure, addictions won him and his career has been painfully detrimental, “he said in an interview with Antonio de Valdés.

Meanwhile, after defeating Emmanuel Tagoe in a fight scheduled at 139 pounds, Ryan García prepares to face Dominican Javier Fortuna next July 16. on your own, Canelo Álvarez will also appear in the ring, although it will be the September 17, 2022 in the third edition of his rivalry with Gennady Golovkin.

