Óscar de la Hoya supported Canelo after the discussion with Ryan García

Óscar de la Hoya defended Canelo Álvarez from Ryan García’s criticism (Photos: EFE // Instagram/@canelo)

The next fight saul Canelo Álvarez contra Gennady Golovkin has aroused a series of criticisms and reactions from the fanatical public of professional boxing. But the fans have not been the only ones to speak, also different professional fighters have been encouraged to give their forecast of what could happen above the ring.

One of them was Ryan Garcíaformer integral of Canelo Team. After his separation from the team he trains Eddy Reynosothe Mexican-American boxer was commissioned to star in a series of statements against the Canelo and even went so far as to say that Golovkin will defeat Saul.

Thus, Oscar de la hoya took care of “Educate” Ryan Garcia y defender al Canelo. Once Alvarez advised Ryan to win a championship before speaking, the Golden Boy assured that Saúl is right. In an interview with FightHypeDe la Hoya assured that A boxer who is just beginning his career must have respect for those who have already made a world legacy.

Ryan García criticized Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Instagram/@kingryan)

suggested to Ryan García listening to those who already have more experience instead of attacking the legacy of those who have already been crowned the best in the world in their division; in this case, he let him in between seeing that he must respect what he has achieved Canelo Álvarez.

“You need to have respect for fighters who have experience, fighters who are legends, who are world champions, who speak and when you speak people listen.”

And it is that the controversy escalated to a great extent because Floyd Mayweather Jr. He also came out in defense of the Mexican champion. When he found out about the statements made by the 23-year-old boxer, he assured that your comment was wrongsince he first learned of the Canelo Team and then he went against them, an attitude that he described as something hypocrite.

The Mexican champion described the Mexican-American boxer as a “child” and asked him to win championships before speaking (Video: Twitter/@DAZNBoxing)

Óscar de la Hoya found out about all the versions around the controversy and his boxer, who is represented by Golden Boys Promotionsso confirmed its support for Canelo and those who defended him. But at the same time he differentiated Ryan from Canelo Well, he added that when it is the turn of the Kingit will not be a fight like the one Álvarez had against Matthew Hatton in 2011date on which Canelo was consecrated WBC super welterweight champion.

“I’m with Mayweather, I’m with Canelo. The only thing I have to say is that when Ryan Garcia fights for a world title, his first world title obviously won’t be against Matthew Hatton.”

In other statements collected by Up Boxing, the Golden Boy insisted that the fighter of Mexican descent is ready to have the great battle to project him to world boxing and thus start his legacy, just as the Canelo at the time.

Ryan García assured that Golovkin will beat Canelo (Photo: Instagram/@kingryan)

“To a certain point, yes, you are right (Canelo Álvarez), obviously you have to prove yourself to have the confidence to speak. Ryan Garcia has not fought, until now, for a world championship but it’s ready to fight for a world championship”, he concluded.

In an interview as part of the promotion of the Canelo vs Golovkin III, Saúl shared his opinion about Ryan García and instead of attacking him, he advised him and the first thing he suggested was to focus on his professional career and then give his opinion of others: “My advice to him is: do your job, focus on your career, win a world championship first and then talk about other people. Because you have not won anything and criticism of fighters who have won a lot.

