Óscar de la Hoya would put his promoter Golden Boy up for sale

Óscar de la Hoya would put his Golden Boy boxing promotion company up for sale (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Oscar de la hoya, the former boxer who became one of the most influential figures in boxing worldwide, would put up for sale the company that led him to occupy said pedestal. Through his social networks, he reported having received an offer to finalize the sale of Golden Boy Promotions and although he claimed to have made a decision, he did not announce its meaning.

“Remember my words, I will become the first billionaire Hispanic athlete. Congratulations Tiger, Lebron and Jordan”was the last message he posted on his verified Twitter account @OscarDeLaHoya. However, on the afternoon of this Saturday, June 11, 2022, he confirmed that “I have made the decision about selling Golden Boy.”

The rumors began to gain strength when De la Hoya himself assured to have received a 10-digit offer to finalize the transfer from the boxing promoter. However, it was not the first message with which she anticipated a probable sale. During an interview conducted by the media ESPNthe Golden Boy revealed some goals that he wants to accomplish in his future personal trajectory, although none of them included his role as active promoter.

The employment relationship between Saúl Álvarez and Oscar de la Hoya began in 2010, when he signed with Golden Boy (Photo: [email protected])

“I’m sitting on a billion dollar company and I can’t wait to get out of it. And most importantly, I want to be the first fighter in history to also be elected as a promoter to the Hall of Fame. Those are my goals, ”he declared to the American media.

It is worth mentioning that among the determinations established by the International Boxing Hall of Fame, located in Canastota, New York, is a compulsory period of inactivity of five years. In that sense, if the current owner of Golden Boy disassociates from your promotion company, it could be considered by the selection committee for the class of 2027 or 2028.

After having consolidated a consistent sports career, in the twilight of his career, Óscar de la Hoya decided to enter the promotion business. It was so in 2002when he was still active, he founded the company Golden Boy Promotions in honor of the nickname that accompanied him for much of his career since winning the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Barcelona of 1994, as a member of the American delegation.

De la Hoya has fought for a fight between Canelo Álvarez and Zurdo Ramírez (Photos: Instagram/@zurdoramirez – Getty Images)

His irruption had promising dyes from the beginning. However, the value and presence of his company in the field of boxing gained special growth in the 2008when the promising boxer from Guadalajara Saúl Álvarez signed a promotion agreement. From that moment on, who would ultimately become the undisputed 168-pound champion, began to forge his career and popularity in the country of stars and stripes.

The good relationship led them to the imposition of a world record in any sports discipline. In 2018 they signed what, until then, was the most lucrative contract in the history of the sportwhich contemplated a guaranteed gain of $365 million for him Canelo Álvarez in exchange for engaging in 11 fights under the seal of Golden Boy. Despite the expectation, the agreement was not fulfilled and the man from Guadalajara agreed to terminate it by arguing that decisions were made without his consent.

Along its history, Golden Boy he has represented some of the most promising young boxers. Currently, two of his banners are Ryan Garcia and Gilberto Left handed Ramirezwho have a rivalry in common with Saúl Canelo Álvarez.

KEEP READING:

Juan Manuel Márquez will enter the Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York

Julio César Chávez and the day that Óscar de la Hoya bathed him in blood for his first KO

Checo Pérez overtook Verstappen again and broke his 3-year streak in rankings