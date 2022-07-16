Óscar de la Hoya’s controversial advice to Canelo Álvarez to beat Dmitry Bivol

Óscar de la Hoya recommended that Canelo Álvarez leave Eddy Reynoso (Photos: Instagram/@canelo-EFE)

Although the next goal in the race for Saul Alvarez is the defense of his undisputed 168-pound championship against Gennady Golovkinthe defeat he suffered against Dmitry Bivol keep giving what to talk about. One of the characters who continues to express her opinion is Oscar de la hoyawho was the promoter of Canelo in the past and would have given him the formula to be able to defeat the native of Kyrgyzstan in case of specifying the rematch in the future.

“If he changes coach, he may have a chance to beat Bivol”were the direct words emitted by the Golden Boy in an interview with FightHub. Although the recommendation may cause controversy due to the relationship between Álvarez and Reynoso, he argued that the strategy of the son of Chepo Reynoso in training could have limited the capacity of his pupil above the strings.

“He (Canelo Alvarez) lost because of his footwork and because the other guys (Bivol and Floyd Mayweather) they were fleet of feet y he was too heavy on his feet (…) I believe that Canelo he is too unsuspecting for someone like Bivol, who uses his head and his intelligence, because if you look at the defeats of Canelo have only been with Mayweather and Bivol”, De la Hoya argued.

Álvarez and Reynoso have been together since the beginning of the 21st century (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

In this sense, Óscar de la Hoya recommended Canelo Álvarez integrate with a trainer who allow more practice bending, or game of waist and feet, to improve his boxing style and counteract the Russian in a hypothetical rematch. Nevertheless, said possibility could be distant thanks to the close relationship that the Reynoso family has had with Saúl since the beginning of his career.

It is worth mentioning that in his stage as an amateur boxer, Canelo Álvarez trained under the supervision of José Chepo Reynoso, as well as rookie Eddy. It was not until Saúl was 15 years old, and the youngest of the Reynosos obtained his title as boxing coach, when he began one of the duos that would ultimately catapult into the world elite of the sport.

Who came to be considered the best pound for pound in the world made his break into the Big Top on October 29, 2005. Since then, when he defeated his rival Abraham González by technical knockout at the Chololo Larios Arena in Tonalá, Jalisco, has not separated from Eddy. And it is that few boxerslike Juan Manuel Márquez with Ignacio Beristáin, They have been faithful to the same coach throughout their professional career.

Saúl Álvarez will defend his undisputed title against Golovkin in September 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

According to statements issued by Álvarez’s corner, they consider validating the revenge clause against the Russian in May 2023. Although the option still stands, the fight runs the risk of not taking placebecause on the way Dmitry Bivol has the obligation to comply with his own schedule.

In that sense, the World Boxing Association (WITH), entity that guarantees the title of Bivol in the 175 pounds, issued the indication to agree the mandatory defense with a designated opponent by the body, that is, Gilberto The left handed Ramirez. Both characters have a maximum deadline of August 10 to communicate the date and venue of the brawl in which the belt could change owners.

In the event that the Russian falls to the athlete promoted by Óscar de la Hoya, revenge with Canelo Álvarez could lose interest and would run the risk of being cancelled. Even Eddie Hearn, promoter of Guadalajara, stated that “to fight against Canelo Álvarez, Bivol would first have to fight Left handed (Ramirez). That fight (rematch) is not final because we can’t wait until May. It is impossible and there is a lot of risk in those fights.”

