Óscar de la Hoya’s reaction to the Zurdo Ramírez vs. Bivol fight

Zurdo Ramírez will face Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Instagram/ @zurdoramirez // Getty Images)

After much insistence, the world boxing association (WITH) ordered the fight to take place Gilberto Left handed Ramirez contra Dmitry Bivol for the light heavyweight championship. Therefore, the Mexican boxer will have the opportunity to become the best of the 175 pounds and join the list of Aztec fighters who currently hold a world title.

With the news, in addition to the joy experienced by the Left handed, Oscar de la hoya He also celebrated the decision made by the WBA and shared the reaction generated by the news. Recently the current boxing promoter declared for TV BOXEO what the fight will mean for the boxer of Golden Boys Promotions.

The first thing he pointed out is that Eddie Hearn is not the promoter of Bivol, so all the rumors surrounding the American promoter in relation to the Ramírez vs. Bivol match are not true. So he explained that he has already started talks with the Russian champion’s staff to reach an agreement in the next few days.

Óscar de la Hoya is confident that Zurdo Ramírez will have a successful fight against Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

Although he did not reveal the date on which the fight will take place or what is planned for the event, he did assure that they are already in talks to reach a common agreement and thus concretize the image of the quadrilateral with the Left handed Ramírez against the boxer who snatched the undefeated from Saúl Canelo Álvarez.

“Eddie Hearn is not the promoter of Bivol, I am working with him. manager of Bivol, that fight is going to be negotiated, it is going to be done ”

On the other hand, he assured that the fight against the Russian champion will open the way for the native of Mazatlan, Sinaloa in order to project his career within the sport of fists and gloves and thus demonstrate what he is capable of, as explained by the Golden BoyIt was the fight that I was waiting for so much.

Zurdo Ramírez had been asking for the fight with Bivol for some time (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

Also, Óscar de la Hoya did not ignore what happened to him Canelo Álvarez on May 7 where the man from Guadalajara lost his undefeated record and recorded his second defeat in his entire sports career, for which he considered that the duel Left handed Ramírez vs. Bivol will be the “revenge” of the Mexican fans and of Saúl himself.

“I’m excited that the Left handed Ramírez finally gets his chance, the one he’s been waiting for and he’s more than ready to beat Bivol and gain revenge for him. Canelo and for Mexico.

It should be remembered that when Canelo lost to Bivol, De la Hoya had already pointed out that Gilberto was the one to “avenge” the man from Jalisco.

“We should know very soon, but Left handed vs Bivol is probably one of the most anticipated fights todayalong with a few others because Bivol beat Canelo easily, no problem. Now Left handed can avenge all his Mexican fanss,” he told the media at an event organized by the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Despite the fact that in May he defended his title against Saúl Álvarez, for the WBA Bivol he had to agree on a mandatory meeting (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

It was last Monday, July 11, when the Committee of Champions of the World Boxing Association (AMB) le ordered to the Russian champion exposing his belt to the Mexican boxer for being the official challenger for the light heavyweight title.

Through a statement they explained that the association notified both fighters of the decision that was agreed and the obligation to which Dmitry Bivol’s championship was subject. Despite the fact that in May he defended his scepter against Saúl Álvarez, for the WBA Bivol had to agree on a mandatory meeting to continue with the title of champion.

For this reason, the next deadline was set. august 10 so that both fighters report the date, place and other details about the fight for the light heavyweight championship.

