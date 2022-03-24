Oscar Isaac jokes about the Metal Gear movie: ‘we look for history between ventilation ducts’

The actor has referenced one of Kojima’s most iconic game moments in the Moon Knight premiere.

oscar isaac has become one of the most fashionable actors after passing through the space franchise in the new trilogy of Star Wars and his recent portrayal of the Duke Leto Atreides in the adaptation of Dune by Denis Villeneuve. The actor will give life on Disney + to moon knighta Marvel hero that we have been able to see in different video games.

During the presentation of the series, colleagues from IGN have approached the Red carpet to ask him about something new in the long-awaited Metal Gear movie. The actor has not given too many details, beyond that they are working on it and that are looking to find a story for Hideo Kojima’s character.

The actor has shown his love for Kojima’s classic in the past.The actor has joked making a reference to the Konami classic and one of the moments most remembered by fans. The ventilation ducts represent a key element in the infiltration game, serving for Snake to slip, thus avoiding being detected by enemies. Isaac has confessed to being looking for the story “between air vents”.

On other occasions, the actor has shared his love for the game: “I love the game. I love the feeling it gives me every time I play. It is an adventure in which you feel isolated, sad and lonely, but it also has incredible moments of violence and terror, mixing these concepts with strange and psychedelic villains”, said Isaac, who has been committed to transferring these elements to the film by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

