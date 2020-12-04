Oscar Isaac Stars in ‘Metallic Gear Solid’ Movie as Solid Snake

Oscar Isaac is hooked up to play Solid Snake in Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ motion film “Metallic Gear Solid,” presently in improvement at Sony Photos.

The studio introduced the casting Friday. The movie relies on the 33-year-old “Metallic Gear Solid” online game franchise, created by Hideo Kojima and revealed by Konami. The script is written by Derek Connolly. Avi Arad is producing. Peter Kang is the chief overseeing for the studio.

The sport, launched on the PlayStation in 1987, follows Solid Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize the terrorist menace from Foxhound, a renegade particular forces unit.

Isaac, who has lately portrayed Poe Dameron in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, expressed his curiosity in taking part in Solid Snake throughout a March 2019 interview. Vogt-Roberts responded by saying he was open to the concept.

Issac is ready to star in HBO’s “Scenes From A Marriage” reverse Jessica Chastain, adopted by taking part in the title function in Marvel’s “Moon Knight” for Disney Plus. Isaac will subsequent be seen in the reboot of “Dune” and Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter.” He’s additionally set to star in and produce the variation of Brian Okay. Vaughn’s “Ex Machina” comedian retitled “The Nice Machine” and seem in Barry Levinson’s “Francis And The Godfather,” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Isaac’s different credit embody J.C. Chandor’s “A Most Violent Yr,” “Ex Machina.” He earned a Golden Globe for his function on the HBO miniseries “Present Me A Hero” and was Golden Globe-nominated for his function in the Coen Brothers’ movie “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

Isaac is repped by WME, Encourage Leisure and Mitch Smelkinson at GGSSC. Vogt-Roberts is repped by UTA, supervisor Tom Lassally at 3 Arts, and attorneys Allan Werthiemer and Andy Gawker. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.