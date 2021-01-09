Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Gregory Middleton, at the controls of Moon Knight (the Moon Knight) has confirmed that Oscar Isaac will play the main hero of the series of Disney + and Marvel.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Middleton has announced that he will be in charge of writing the Moon Knight series, and in the post, he has also tagged Oscar Isaac, whom he has called a “great actor”, agreeing with Previous rumors that he would be in charge of bringing the superhero to life in the Disney + series.

“Well, the secret is not anymore,” Middleton wrote in the post, which is located in Budapest, Hungary. “It is an honor to be part of the introduction of a new character in the MCU #MoonKnight. Who says that cinematographers care about white suits! … not if they are complex characters played by an actor as spectacular as @officialoscarrisaac Thanks to the director Mohamed Diab and the € mcu for inviting me to participate. “

It is assumed that Moon Knight began shooting on November 16, 2020 to premiere this year 2021.