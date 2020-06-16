Oscar Isaac to Star in Lionsgate’s ‘London’ With Director Ben Stiller – Variety

Oscar Isaac is connected to star in the film “London,” primarily based on a brief story by Jo Nesbo, with Ben Stiller on board to direct. Lionsgate has landed the rights to the movie.

“Dune” screenwriter Eric Roth will pen the script. Particulars of the venture are being saved beneath wraps.

The venture was first recognized by Isaac, who obtained the rights as a producer beneath his Mad Gene Media banner in a aggressive state of affairs, then connected Stiller and Roth to the venture. Stiller will be a part of Isaac as a producer on the movie by his Pink Hour manufacturing banner, alongside together with his producing accomplice Nicky Weinstock. Isaac’s longtime supervisor and generally producing accomplice Jason Spire will spherical out the crew. Nesbo will government produce together with Niclas Salomonsson.

“That is an unbelievable crew of filmmaking that has come collectively for this venture,” stated Erin Westerman, president of manufacturing for Lionsgate. “Eric is a grasp storyteller whose screenplays are canonized in movie historical past; Ben’s work as a filmmaker, together with his newest accomplishment, ‘Escape at Dannemora,’ is astounding; Oscar is a drive in all that he does, each behind and in entrance of the digital camera. As Eric adapts Jo Nesbo’s evocative and memorable brief story into an unbelievable movie, we’re assured that Ben will convey all the rigidity and emotion in directing ‘London’ — and Oscar won’t solely give a riveting and dynamic efficiency, however because the producer main the method to convey this crew collectively, has an unbelievable power and fervour for the fabric. As followers, we’re thrilled this tour de drive of expertise got here collectively for such a compelling story, and as a studio, we’re honored they selected Lionsgate.”

Isaac will subsequent star in “Dune” for director Denis Villeneuve. He may also star for writer-director Paul Schrader in “The Card Counter.” A Golden Globe winner for his efficiency in “Present Me a Hero” and a nominee for his work in “Inside Llewyn Davis,” he additionally starred as Poe Dameron in three “Star Wars” movies. Isaac and Spire beforehand produced “Operation Finale” for MGM and are at the moment at work on “The Nice Machine” with Legendary primarily based on the graphic novel by acclaimed author, Brian Ok. Vaughn.

As a director, Stiller has introduced his distinctive imaginative and prescient to movie and tv initiatives as various as “Tropic Thunder” and “Zoolander” to the critically acclaimed restricted sequence “Escape at Dannemora.”

Isaac is repped by WME and Encourage Leisure and Stiller is repped by WME and three Arts. Deadline Hollywood first reported the information.